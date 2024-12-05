A pedestrian passes by a Vodafone mobile store in London. The CMA has approved the Vodafone and Three merger, mandating customer protections as part of the agreement. EPA
A pedestrian passes by a Vodafone mobile store in London. The CMA has approved the Vodafone and Three merger, mandating customer protections as part of the agreement. EPA

Business

UK telecoms set for transformation as Vodafone and Three join forces

Companies must invest in combined 5G network and offer short-term customer protections

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

December 05, 2024