UK inflation rate falls to 4.6 per cent as Rishi Sunak achieves first pledge

Inflation fell to 4.6 per cent in October, down from 6.7 per cent in September, largely due to the plummeting price of energy, the Office for National Statistics said.

The fall, to just below forecasts for a reading of 4.8 per cent, means the government has now achieved its pledge to half inflation by the end of the year. The figure stood at 10.1 per cent in January.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "In January I made halving inflation this year my top priority. I did that because it is, without a doubt, the best way to ease the cost of living and give families financial security.

"Today, we have delivered on that pledge."

The goal was one of five priorities cited by the Prime Minister, with the others being to grow the economy, reduce government debt, cut NHS waiting lists, and stop small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said the fall in inflation was "largely expected".

"This time last year we were facing very large increases in gas and electricty bills, despite the new subsidies that were introduced at the time," he told BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday.

"In the latest month, numbers were down substantially, although it's worth mentioning that energy prices are not back to their pre-Russian invasion levels. They're still elevated compared to what they were but have come off quite a bit."

He said food prices were little changed on the month, after rising this time last year, while hotel prices fell, both helping to push inflation to its lowest rate for two years.

Alice Haine, Personal Finance Analyst at Bestinvest, the DIY investment platform and coaching service, said the new data shows "the battle against high prices is finally gaining ground".

She added: "The comfort factor for households was amplified by the latest drop in core inflation, a figure the Bank of England tracks carefully to monitor underlying price pressures.

"Core CPI, which strips out the more volatile items such as food and energy, eased to 5.7 per cent from 6.1 per cent in September, with the latest fall helping to cement the view that interest rates may have peaked with no more rate rises to come anytime soon."

Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said while the Prime Minister has achieved his target to halve inflation this year, "this owes more to the downward pressure on prices from falling energy costs and rising interest rates than any government action".

Sterling eased in the wake of the release of the data, reinforcing expectations that the Bank of England will be cutting interest rates by the middle of next year.

Sterling was down 0.2 per cent on the day at $1.247 by 7.03am, compared with $1.2487 shortly before the data.

Data released earlier this week by ONS showed that real pay in the UK is growing at the fastest rate in about two years, as earnings outstrip inflation.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that average regular earnings, excluding bonuses, rose by 7.7 per cent in the three months to September.

It is not all good news, however.

The UK economy showed no growth between July and September, according to the latest official figures released last week.

On a monthly basis, real gross domestic product is estimated to have grown by 0.2 per cent in September, following a rise of 0.1 per cent in August, which was revised down from an earlier estimate of 0.2 per cent, ONS said.

This is a developing story ...