UK inflation held at 6.7 per cent in September

Inflation in the UK stayed at 6.7 per cent in September, following the same reading in August, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices, stood at 6.1 per cent in the 12 months to September, down from 6.2 per cent in August.

Economists had predicted a slight fall in the headline consumer price index. Given the small decrease in the core reading, some say the chances that the Bank of England will raise interest rates at its meeting in early November have increased.

Britain's Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, said he expected inflation to “keep falling this year” adding that “inflation rarely falls in a straight line”.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose by 0.5 per cent in September, the same rate as in September last year, the ONS said.

Food prices, which fell for the first time since September 2021, provided the largest downward pressure on overall inflation while rising petrol and diesel prices provided the biggest upward pressure.

Rising prices in the hotel sector also added to the upward pressure on inflation, the ONS said.

Bumpy downward journey

“It is clear the inflation battle is far from over, with wage growth now outstripping inflation and rising geopolitical tensions putting further pressure on fuel and energy prices,” said Alice Hain, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest.

“The pace of wage growth is easing, however, with total pay including bonuses dropping back to 8.1 per cent in the three months to August, down from 8.5 per cent in the previous period – a reflection of the weakening effect of 14 interest rate rises on the labour market.”

The Confederation of British Industry said the recent rise in the price of oil and domestic price pressures in the UK may mean that inflation's downward journey may now be “bumpier” than previously expected.

“It’s still very likely that interest rates are close to their peak, with the stance of monetary policy now judged to be restrictive,” said Alpesh Paleja, the CBI's lead economist.

“The bank has signalled that rates are unlikely to be cut anytime soon, however, so households and businesses should plan for tighter financial conditions persisting.”

The pound strengthened a little on the inflation news. Sterling rose 0.18 per cent to $1.2206, having briefly touched $1.2208 immediately after the CPI numbers were released.