UK inflation falls to 6.8%, driven by fall in energy prices

UK inflation rose by 6.8 per cent in the 12 months to July, down from 7.9 per cent in the previous month, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figure was in line with what economists were expecting and may take some of the pressure off the Bank of England to raise interest rates by more than 0.25 per cent at its meeting in September.

Falling gas and electricity prices provided the largest downward momentum to the inflation numbers, and although food prices rose in July, it was by less than in July last year, the ONS said.

The ONS also found that on a monthly basis, inflation fell by 0.4 per cent in July, compared with a rise of 0.6 per cent in July last year.

However, some 'stickiness' remains in the numbers. Core inflation, which excludes items such as energy food and tobacco, rose by 6.9 per cent in the 12 months to July, which was unchanged from the June figure. Economists had predicted a fall in the core reading.

The pound gained slightly on the numbers, rising 0.2 per cent to $1.2731.

Some analysts said the core figure combined with strong growth in average wages released on Tuesday, would still be of concern to the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at the Bank of England.

"These are not the figures we were hoping for," said Lewis Shaw, founder of Shaw Financial Services.

"It's positive that headline inflation has fallen but core inflation has stayed the same and will spook bond markets, the Bank of England and mortgage lenders with just how sticky it is.

"Expect more base rate rises starting with 50 basis points in September and more hikes until this inflationary tiger has been captured and put back in its cage.

"Sadly this is the end of mortgage rate cuts for now."