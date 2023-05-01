Dubai welcomed 4.67 million visitors in first quarter

Dubai recorded 4.67 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2023, 17 per cent more than in the same period last year, as travel demand to the Middle East's business and tourism centre defies global macroeconomic headwinds.

The numbers place the emirate firmly on track to becoming the most visited global destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism said on Monday.

“Once again, Dubai confirms its leading global position as a destination for tourists and visitors from everywhere … During the first quarter of 2023, we welcomed 4.67 million international visitors who enjoyed the best tourism experiences in the world,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said in a tweet.

“These numbers and the growth in the number of visitors … reflect our ambitions within the D33 agenda.”

More to follow …