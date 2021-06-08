FBI’s encrypted app leads to 800 arrests of global criminals

The aim of the coalition was to target organised criminal networks by offering them an encrypted device. Getty

More than 800 criminals were arrested, 55 luxury vehicles impounded and over $48 million in various currencies and digital assets were seized through a covert operation that tricked criminals into using a phone encryption app run by the FBI and 16 other global security agencies.

The operation, called OTF Greenlight or Trojan Shield, was one of the largest and most sophisticated law enforcement operations to date in the fight against encrypted criminal activities, Europol, which was part of the action, said in a statement on Tuesday.

A series of law enforcement actions were executed over the past few days across 16 countries, resulting in more than 700 house searches and seizure of more than 30 tonnes of drugs.

“This operation is an exceptional success by the authorities in the US, Sweden, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand and the other European members of the Operational Task Force,” Europol’s deputy executive director Jean-Philippe Lecouffe said.

The aim of the coalition was to target global organised crime by offering criminals an encrypted device and app with features seemingly helpful in executing high-profile crimes.

Since 2019, the agencies ran an encrypted device company called Anom. It grew to service more than 12,000 encrypted devices that were used by over 300 criminal syndicates operating in more than 100 countries. Groups using the app included Italian organised crime, outlaw motorcycle gangs and international drug trafficking organisations.

“Encrypted criminal communications platforms have traditionally been a tool to evade law enforcement and facilitate transnational organised crime,” Calvin Shivers, assistant director of FBI’s criminal investigative division, said.

“The FBI and our international partners continue to push the envelope and develop innovative ways to overcome these challenges and bring criminals to justice," he added.

Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters that the device helped to foil more than 20 murder plots and various other heinous crimes.

“This operation is one of the largest intelligence-led police operations against violent crime and drug networks ever in Sweden,” said Linda Staaf, police commissioner and head of intelligence of the Swedish police.

“We highly appreciate this type of co-operation between law enforcement agencies. The criminality spreads across borders and international co-operation is crucial to fight serious crime.”

Juliet, Naked

The specs: 2019 Jeep Wrangler Price, base: Dh132,000 Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 285hp @ 6,400rpm Torque: 347Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.6L to 10.3L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

MEFCC information Tickets range from Dh110 for an advance single-day pass to Dh300 for a weekend pass at the door. VIP tickets have sold out. Visit www.mefcc.com to purchase tickets in advance.

Company profile Name: Tharb Started: December 2016 Founder: Eisa Alsubousi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: Luxury leather goods Initial investment: Dh150,000 from personal savings

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

