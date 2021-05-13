Ethereum co-founder donates over $1bn in cryptocurrencies to India’s Covid relief fund

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, became the world's youngest crypto billionaire after Ether breached the $3,000 level last week. Bloomberg

Vitalik Buterin, billionaire co-founder of the cryptocurrency network Ethereum, donated more than $1 billion in digital currencies to the India Covid-Crypto Relief Fund, according to a report.

The 27-year-old Mr Buterin, who is the world's youngest known crypto billionaire, made the donation by offloading dog-themed meme tokens, Shiba Inu coins (SHIB), that were gifted to him.

Nearly 50.7 trillion SHIB coins – worth more than $1 billion on Wednesday – were sent to the relief fund from Mr Buterin’s account. He also sent $2 million worth of Ether, the in-house currency of the Ethereum network, to the fund that was set up by Indian technology entrepreneur Sandeep Nailwal.

"It was $1bn when he made the donation – in a cryptocurrency that few had heard of and whose value plunged right after news of the donation spread," Wall Street Journal reported.

The transaction sparked panic among investors and drove the SHIB price down by about 35 per cent in the past 24 hours, according to data on Uniswap, a decentralised finance platform on which it trades.

This could mean the amount donated could reduce depending on the crypto's value. However, SHIB's price has slightly improved since then.

Thanks @VitalikButerin



One thing we have learnt from Ethereum and @VitalikButerin is importance of community



We will not do anything which hurts any community specially the retail community involved with $SHIB



We will act responsibly!



Plz dont worry $SHIB holders. https://t.co/M4GxTR0JAn — Sandeep - Polygon(prev Matic Network) (@sandeepnailwal) May 12, 2021

Mr Buterin’s crypto wallet, which he made public in 2018, holds 333,521 Ether worth $1.13bn as of May 4. The second largest cryptocurrency was down by more than 11 per cent at $3,799 a coin at 02.19pm UAE time on Thursday.

However, Mr Nailwal rushed to reassure investors on Twitter, saying the funds will be used responsibly.

“One thing we have learnt from Ethereum and Vitalik Buterin is importance of community,” Mr Nailwal, who is also the co-founder and chief operating officer of blockchain start-up Polygon, said on Twitter.

"We will not do anything which hurts any community [e]specially the retail community involved with $SHIB … we will act responsibly! Plz dont worry $SHIB holders."

Last month, Mr Nailwal had appealed to the global crypto community to step up their donations to support Covid-19 relief efforts in India.

Asia's second-most populous nation has been grappling with a brutal second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. India has logged 362,727 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths climbed by 4,120, taking the toll to 258,317, health ministry data showed on Thursday. The country currently has a total caseload of 23.7 million.

“Can't take this sitting down anymore, I am going to run a Covid relief campaign in lieu of what’s going on in India. Need help from the global crypto community. I will take full responsibility for transparency, funds usage and regulatory compliance,” Mr Nailwal said on Twitter last month.

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France

When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid