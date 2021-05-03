Dubai Chamber teams up with TikTok to help 1,000 businesses expand digital reach

TikTok and Dubai Chamber intend to train about 1,000 start-ups and SMEs in how to use the popular social media app to grow their businesses. AP Photo

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has joined forces with TikTok to train start-ups and small and medium enterprises on how to use the short-form video application to grow business.

Under the agreement, the organisations will create an academy that will run a four-week training programme for the next two years. They will look to train 1,000 enterprises and help them “validate and grow their businesses using the content creation platform”.

“This initiative offers businesses far more than just a training programme. It also gives participants the ability to learn about best practices in digital business strategies, share knowledge, boost their social media reach and attract new customers,” Hamad Buamim, president and chief executive of Dubai Chamber, said in a statement on Monday.

Participating businesses will be provided with access to an online training portal that will offer digital marketing training and advise them on how to get started on TikTok. The coursewill also offer tips on creating and optimising content as well as developing marketing campaigns.

“The SME and start-up community are the backbone of our economy,” Shant Oknayan, general manager of global business solutions for Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan at TikTok, said.

“With that in mind, we are thrilled to partner with Dubai Chamber to launch a specially curated four-week educational programme which will not only empower them to express themselves creatively but also to meaningfully engage their audience like never before,” Mr Oknayan added.

The programme will also include mentorship, knowledge sharing sessions with industry experts and a chance to win prizes for the best TikTok video and the best campaign.