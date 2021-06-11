China's Didi reports net loss of $1.6bn for 2020 as it files for IPO

Chinese ride-hailing app Didi reported a net loss of $1.6 billion in 2020 as it plans to go public in one of the largest tech initial public offerings of the year.

Didi, which is the equivalent of Uber in China, reported a revenue of $21.6bn in 2020. Its revenue for the previous quarter reached $6.4bn, with a net income of $95 million after payouts to shareholders.

Didi, in its first ever public filing, has offered shares worth $100 million. The figure is a placeholder that is subject to change, when the company discloses terms for the share sale.

The Chinese company registered its regulatory filing under the name Xiaoju Kuaizhi, with Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase backing the offering.

Didi, the largest investment within SoftBank Group’s portfolio, was earlier targeting a valuation higher than $62 billion, which it secured during its previous funding round.

The company was founded by former Alibaba Group executive Cheng Wei in 2012.

Didi competed with Uber in China for years until the American company sold its operation in the country to it in 2016. Didi held a near monopoly but has suffered a series of occasional blows to its business and reputation.

Uber owns 12.8 per cent of shares in Didi while SoftBank has a 21.5 per cent share.

The company's listing comes as ride-hailing market recovers as movement restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic lifts across many markets.

However, Didi cited risks such as failure to ensure safety of the passengers and increasing competition within the ride sharing segment as factors that could impact its business in future.

Chinese companies have been listing on the American stock exchanges at the fastest pace ever.

Companies from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6bn through initial public offerings in the US this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.