Abu Dhabi’s IHC acquires minority stake in US rideshare and taxi ad start-up Firefly

Kaan Gunay, Firefly’s chief executive and co-founder, and Onur Kardesler, chief technology officer and co-founder of the company. Courtesy IHC

Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company's subsidiary, Multiply Marketing Consultancy (MMC), acquired a minority stake in rideshare and taxi ad start-up Firefly for an undisclosed amount.

The pair are also planning to expand San Francisco-based Firefly's operations to the Middle East "through a joint-venture office based within MMC's headquarters" in the emirate, IHC said in a statement on Sunday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

Founded in 2017, San Francisco-based Firefly has digital advertising boards that sit on top of taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. The company has been backed by investors such as Google Ventures, NFX and Stanford University’s StartX Fund.

“Firefly’s investment will bring more value to all advertisers seeking to personalise their messaging and hyper-target their audiences,” Samia Bouazza, founder and chief executive of MMC, said.

“Investments in our communications vertical ensure that our media teams are servicing our local clients with the latest, most innovative and analytically-precise technology available on the market,” she added.

Firefly operates across major US cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Austin, Chicago and Miami. It works with taxi companies and rideshare drivers to install its proprietary advertising displays on top of their vehicles, offering an additional revenue stream.

Its screens are seen by millions of people every month, the company said.

The Firefly investment will sit within Multiply Group’s communications vertical, which also includes a minority stake in New York-based Yieldmo, one of the world's fastest-growing digital advertising and attention analytics companies.

“Our investments are chosen to meet several criteria that are true to our philosophy. They are future-focused, efficient and scalable; and they empower at least one stakeholder to reach their full potential through technology,” Ms Bouazza said.

IHC, which is majority owned by Abu Dhabi's PAL Group of Companies, last week reported a 1,233 per cent increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2021 as revenue surged on the back of recent acquisitions.

In the past few months, it has steadily expanded its portfolio by acquiring businesses in emerging technologies, real estate and health care, among others.

Last month, it completed a 45 per cent stake purchase in Alpha Dhabi Holding, a real estate and construction sector-focused company previously known as Trojan Holding.

In terms of visibility, Firefly’s screens ensure over millions of impressions per month. courtesy Firefly

It acquired a stake in California-based aerospace company SpaceX through a private equity fund and has invested in UK-based DNA sequencing company Oxford Nanopore technologies.

IHC also has investments in Quantlase Imaging Lab, the company behind the rapid Covid-19 screening system operated on the border between Abu Dhabi and Dubai at Ghantoot and Tamouh Healthcare.

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

