Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules

EU politicians have reached a deal on rules regulating the use of artificial intelligence, paving the way for legal oversight of technology used in popular generative AI services like ChatGPT.

“Deal!” tweeted European Commissioner Thierry Breton right before midnight. “The EU becomes the very first continent to set clear rules for the use of AI.”

Brando Benifei, one of two lead negotiators for the European Parliament on the topic, also said in a post on X that there was a deal.

The agreement came after nearly 15 hours of negotiations between the two sides, following a nearly 24-hour debate the previous day.

The draft legislation still needs to be formally approved by EU member states and the parliament. But the deal marks a critical step towards landmark AI policy that will – in the absence of any meaningful action by US Congress – set the tone for the regulation of the fast-developing technology.

The EU took an early lead in the global race to draw up AI guardrails when it unveiled the first draft of its rule book in 2021.

The recent boom in generative AI, however, sent European officials scrambling to update a proposal poised to serve as a blueprint for the world.

“It’s very very good,” he said by text after being asked if it included everything he wanted. “Obviously we had to accept some compromises but overall very good.”

Historic!



The EU becomes the very first continent to set clear rules for the use of AI 🇪🇺



The #AIAct is much more than a rulebook — it's a launchpad for EU startups and researchers to lead the global AI race.



The best is yet to come! 👍 pic.twitter.com/W9rths31MU — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) December 8, 2023

Generative AI systems like OpenAI's ChatGPT have exploded into the world's consciousness, dazzling users with the ability to produce humanlike text, photos and songs but raising fears about the risks the rapidly developing technology poses to jobs, privacy and copyright protection and even human life itself.

Now, the US, UK, China and global coalitions like the Group of Seven major democracies have jumped in with their own proposals to regulate AI, though they are still catching up to Europe.

Once the final version of the EU’s AI Act is worked out, the text needs approval from the bloc’s 705 politicians before they break up for EU-wide elections next year. That vote is expected to be a formality.

The AI Act was originally designed to mitigate the dangers from specific AI functions based on their level of risk, from low to unacceptable. But politicians pushed to expand it to foundation models, the advanced systems that underpin general purpose AI services like ChatGPT and Google's Bard chatbot.

Foundation models looked set to be one of the biggest sticking points for Europe. However, negotiators managed to reach a tentative compromise early in the talks, despite opposition led by France, which called instead for self-regulation to help home-grown European generative AI companies competing with big US rivals including OpenAI's backer Microsoft.

Also known as large language models, these systems are trained on vast troves of written works and images scraped off the internet.

They give generative AI systems the ability to create something new unlike traditional AI, which processes data and completes tasks using predetermined rules.

Under the deal, the most advanced foundation models that pose the biggest “systemic risks” will get extra scrutiny, including requirements to disclose more information such as how much computing power was used to train the systems.

Researchers have warned that these powerful foundation models, built by a handful of big tech companies, could be used to supercharge online disinformation and manipulation, cyber attacks or creation of bioweapons.

Rights groups also caution that the lack of transparency about data used to train the models poses risks to daily life because they act as basic structures for software developers building AI-powered services.

What became the thorniest topic was AI-powered facial recognition surveillance systems, and negotiators found a compromise after intensive bargaining.

European politicians wanted a full ban on public use of facial scanning and other “remote biometric identification” systems because of privacy concerns while governments of member countries wanted exemptions so law enforcement could use them to tackle serious crimes like child sexual exploitation or terrorist attacks.