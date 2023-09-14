SoftBank-owned Arm set to raise $4.87bn in largest IPO of the year

Arm Holdings is set to raise about $4.87 billion from its initial public offering after pricing its shares at the top end, marking the largest listing of the year.

The UK chip designer controlled by SoftBank Group sold 95.5 million American depositary shares for $51 after offering them at a range of $47 to $51 each.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on September 14, 2023 under the symbol “ARM”, the company said in a statement late Wednesday.

SoftBank has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 7 million ADSs to cover over-allotments, if any, for 30 days after the date of the final prospectus.

SoftBank, which bought Arm for $32 billion in 2016, will control about 90 per cent of the company’s shares following the IPO.

The IPO is expected to close on September 18 subject to customary closing conditions.

Arm as well have other companies associated with chips like Nvidia have benefitted from the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) which is poised to generate 21 per cent more in revenue this year, or $53.4 billion, compared with 2022 as businesses continue to adopt AI capabilities, according to Gartner.

Growth in revenue is set to accelerate rising by more than a quarter to $67.2 billion next year and more than double to nearly $120 billion by 2027.

Arm maintains its processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 250 billion chips and are powering products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer.

Arm’s customers include Apple, Google, Nvidia, Samsung, Intel among others.

Raine Securities is acting as financial advisor in connection with Arm's IPO. Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Mizuho are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

AI has long been used by businesses but has gained momentum with the advent of generative AI, made popular by Microsoft-backed Open AI's ChatGPT, which is capable of producing various kinds of data, including audio, code, images, text, simulations, 3D objects and videos.

Investors put more than $4.2 billion into generative AI start-ups in 2021 and 2022 through 215 deals after interest surged in 2019, recent data from CB Insights found.

Globally, AI investment is projected to hit $200 billion by 2025 and could possibly have a bigger impact on gross domestic product, according to Goldman Sachs.

Generative AI could raise global labour productivity growth by more than one percentage point per year in the next decade, according to Goldman Sachs.

The largest growth is likely to come from straightforward labour and time savings that enable higher production, suggesting that AI be an “economically significant” driver of tech investment as adoption increases, the US investment bank said in a report in July.

In the long-term, AI-related investment could reach 4 per cent of gross domestic product in the US and 2.5 per cent of GDP in other AI-leading countries in the next 10 years, it said.