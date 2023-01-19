Netflix's Q4 profit drops 90% as CEO steps down

Netflix, the world's largest streaming service, reported a nearly 91 per cent yearly drop in fourth-quarter net profit despite adding more than 8.9 million new paid subscribers, as chief executive Reed Hastings announces he is stepping down.

Net income during the quarter ending on December 31 stood at $55 million, about $552 million less than the profit earned in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was more than 96 per cent down on a quarterly basis.

Total sales jumped by nearly 2 per cent from a year ago to more than $7.85 billion in the last quarter, meeting analyst expectations.

Quote Going forward, I will be serving as executive chairman, a role that founders often take after they pass the CEO baton to others Reed Hastings, founder and executive chairman of Netflix

“2022 was a tough year, with a bumpy start but a brighter finish," the company said in a note to shareholders.

"We believe we have a clear path to reaccelerate our revenue growth … continuing to improve all aspects of Netflix, launching paid sharing and building our ads offering."

Netflix also announced changes in its top leadership, with founder Mr Hastings stepping down as chief executive to become executive chairman.

Greg Peters has stepped up from his chief operating officer position to become Ted Sarandos’s co-chief executive and a member of the Netflix board.

“Going forward, I will be serving as executive chairman, a role that founders often take after they pass the CEO baton to others,” Mr Hastings said in a statement.

The company's stock, which has dropped more than 37 per cent in the past year, surged almost 6.43 per cent to trade at $335.86 a share in the after-hours trading. Its market value stood at $140.53 billion.

The company predicted revenue of more than $8.17 billion and net income of $1.27 billion in the current quarter that will end on March 31.

It did not issue a forecast about the paid memberships in the January-March period.

The company’s year-on-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter was driven by a 4 per cent increase in average paid memberships. However, average revenue per membership declined 2 per cent on an annual basis, the company said.

The company’s global paid memberships jumped to 230.7 million by the end of last year.

Its operating income dropped almost 13 per cent to $550 million in the fourth quarter. This was above the company’s guidance forecast of $330 million, primarily due to “higher-than-expected revenue as well as slower-than-forecasted hiring”, Netflix said.

The company’s gross debt at the end of last quarter totalled $14 billion, in line with its targeted range of $10 billion to $15 billion.

The company’s earnings per share dropped almost 91 per cent to $0.12 in the fourth quarter, missing analyst expectations of $0.45 per share.

The fourth quarter content slate outperformed expectations, Netflix said. In the last quarter, Wednesday was the company’s third most popular series ever and Harry & Meghan its second most popular documentary series.

To attract new subscribers, Netflix launched its cheaper advertisement-supported subscription service in November.

Available in 12 countries, the service runs targeted commercials for up to five minutes per hour and it is priced $6.99 a month in the US, compared to between $9.99 and $19.99 per month for advertisement-free subscriptions. Advertisements will play before and during shows and films and be 15 to 30 seconds in length.

But this initiative was not an instant hit. Only 9 per cent of new subscribers in the US opted for the advertisement-supported streaming option in November, according to analytics firm Antenna.

Fifteen per cent of new sign-ups opted for competitor HBO Max’s advertisement-supported option when it launched in June 2021.

“The reaction to this launch from both consumers and advertisers has confirmed our belief that our ad-supported plan has strong unit economics and will generate incremental revenue and profit, though the impact on 2023 will be modest given that this will build slowly over time,” Netflix said.

In the last quarter, Netflix also completed previously announced acquisitions of animation studio Animal Logic and games studio Spry Fox.

