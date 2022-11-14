Amazon reportedly planning to lay off 10,000 employees

Amazon.com is planning to lay off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs, starting as soon as this week, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The job cuts will focus on the company's devices unit, which houses voice-assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources, according to the report, which added that the total number of layoffs remains fluid.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

As of December 31, Amazon had more than 1.6 million full- and part-time employees and had recently said it would freeze hiring for the next few months.

The news comes just weeks after Amazon told of a slowdown in growth for the busy holiday season when it generates the highest sales, saying consumers and businesses had less money to spend due to rising prices.

Amazon is the latest US company to make deep cuts to its employee base to brace for a potential economic downturn.

Last week, Facebook's parent Meta Platforms said it would cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13 per cent of its workforce, to rein in costs. Others include Twitter, Microsoft and Snap.

Shares of Amazon, which have lost about 40 per cent of their value so far this year amid a broader tech sell-off, briefly pared losses and were last trading down 2.4 per cent at $98.38.