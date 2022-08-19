Elon Musk accuses Twitter of hounding him for chats about stalled buyout

Elon Musk said Twitter was casting too wide a net for the names of those he talked to about his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company.

The billionaire complained on Wednesday about it to the judge overseeing their legal dispute.

After a fusillade of document demands over the acquisition, which Twitter has sued Mr Musk over, the microblogging platform is now going after friends, colleagues and companies far outside the case’s scope for information on the deal’s financing, his legal team argued.

In a letter to Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick, Mr Musk’s lawyers said they had already handed over the names of “scores of individuals and entities” with “unique information” about the financing.

They said Twitter, at this point, was pushing for documents from anyone “who might have had a passing conversation” with Mr Musk about the buyout.

Both sides are jockeying for position as they prepare for an October 17 trial, sending out a torrent of subpoenas to equity investors, advisers and banks involved in the proposed acquisition.

On Thursday, Mr Musk filed notice of subpoenas served on advertising technology company Integral Ad Science and DoubleVerify.

In trying to avoid the buyout, he claims Twitter has understated the number of bot and spam accounts on its platform.

Among the people and companies Twitter has described as “actual or potential” co-investors in the deal are Citadel chief executive Ken Griffin and Founders Fund Growth II Management, a venture capital fund owned by PayPal co-founder and Mr Musk's longtime friend Peter Thiel.

At issue in Wednesday’s letter is who qualifies as a potential co-investor in Mr Musk’s $7.1bn equity raise for the buyout.

Mr Musk’s side said Twitter wanted to include anyone Tesla chief executive talked to about the deal in “even the briefest, non-substantive, social interactions.”

A Twitter spokesman declined to comment on the letter.

Elon Musk in 2022 - in pictures