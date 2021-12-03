Omicron: Google pushes back mandatory return-to-office plan beyond January 10

Technology company delays office return globally due to new coronavirus variant

Reuters
Dec 3, 2021

Alphabet's Google said on Thursday it is indefinitely pushing back its January return-to-office plan globally amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and some resistance to company-mandated vaccinations.

In August Google said it would expect workers to come in about three days a week from January 10 at the earliest, ending its voluntary work-from-home policy.

On Thursday, Google executives told employees the company would put off the deadline beyond that date. Insider first reported the news.

Google said the update was in line with its earlier guidance that a return to workplaces would begin no earlier than January 10 and depend on local conditions.

Nearly 40 per cent of US employees have come into an office in recent weeks, Google said, with higher percentages in other parts of the world.

But CNBC reported last week that hundreds of employees have protested the company's vaccination mandate for those working on US government contracts.

Google was one of the first companies to ask its employees to work from home during the pandemic. It has about 85 offices across nearly 60 countries.

Europe has so far recorded 79 cases of the Omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa last month, the European Union's public health agency said.

Updated: December 3rd 2021, 5:22 AM
