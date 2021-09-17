Chinese business magnet loses $27bn as company’s stock plunges

The logo for Chinese online group discounter Pinduoduo. Company founder Colin Huang has lost more wealth this year than anyone else in the world. Reuters

Colin Huang, the founder of Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo has lost more wealth this year than anyone else in the world.

Mr Huang’s fortune has dropped by more than $27 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after the company’s stock plunged as China cracked down on its big internet companies. That is the biggest decline among the 500 members of the index, much larger even than the approximately $16bn lost by China Evergrande Group chairman Hui Ka Yan, whose real estate empire is struggling under a pile of debt.

It is the starkest example yet of how the tide has turned for China’s billionaire class as President Xi Jinping calls for “common prosperity” and reins in the country’s private-sector companies. Shares of Pinduoduo, or PDD, have fallen more this year than either Alibaba Group or Tencent Holdings.

PDD is “more vulnerable to the crackdown compared to those peers with mature and profitable models” like Alibaba and Tencent, said Kenny Ng, a securities strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai in Hong Kong. “That’s the main reason for the stock performance lagging behind other tech companies.”

PDD did not respond to requests for comment.

Pinduoduo’s American depositary receipts have dropped 44 per cent this year, compared with a 33 per cent decline for Alibaba’s ADRs. Tencent’s shares have fallen 20 per cent this year in Hong Kong.

Mr Huang, who owns 28 per cent of PDD, founded the company in 2015 and quickly built it into an e-commerce giant by pioneering community buying. PDD’s annual active users climbed to 788 million in December, exceeding the 779 million users at Alibaba’s online marketplaces.

The company’s market value reached a peak of $178bn before falling to about $125bn. It reported its first quarterly net profit as a public company last month.

Mr Huang, who is now worth about $35bn, quit his role as chief executive last year and stepped down as chairman in March.

PDD is among the tech giants that have been pledging current and future corporate profits to invest in philanthropy projects in reaction to President Xi’s campaign to close China’s wealth gap. It said last month it would allocate $1.5bn in earnings to help the development of agriculture in the country. Before that, Mr Huang and PDD’s founding team gave $2.4bn in company shares to a charitable trust last year.

Of the 10 billionaires with the biggest net worth declines this year, six are from China, according to the Bloomberg index. They include Zhong Shanshan, the chairman of bottled water company Nongfu Spring, who has lost $18bn, Ka Yan of the besieged developer Evergrande, and Tencent’s Pony Ma, whose fortune has dropped by more than $10bn.

Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba, has shed $6.9bn in wealth this year.

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

