Renate Nyborg to become Tinder's first female CEO

Match Group appointed Renate Nyborg as the new chief executive officer of the dating-app giant’s leading brand, Tinder.

Ms Nyborg, who most recently served as Tinder’s general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa, will succeed Jim Lanzone, who is stepping down, the company said in a statement Friday. Ms Nyborg’s appointment is effective September 27 and she will report to Match chief executive Shar Dubey.

Ms Nyborg joined Tinder in October from mental-health startup Headspace, where she built and led its international product and marketing team. She previously spent more than four years at Apple, where she was responsible for App Store subscriptions in Europe.

“Throughout her career, Renate has demonstrated a keen instinct for how to develop and market mobile products, grow subscription businesses, expand in new markets, and appeal to younger users,” said Ms Dubey.

Ms Nyborg will be Tinder’s first female chief executive since its 2012 inception. She met her husband on the dating app.

“I swiped right on my husband and it changed my life,” Nyborg said in a statement. “Being CEO of this company is a truly humbling and extraordinary opportunity.”