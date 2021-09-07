Apple to launch new iPhones on September 14

The company is expected to launch new iPhones, a smartwatch and AirPods

Apple will launch its new phones in an online event streamed live. Reuters

Alkesh Sharma
Sep 7, 2021

Apple is expected to launch its latest series in an event that will take place on September 14, the company said on Tuesday.

The event, with a tagline of “California streaming,” will be streamed online from the iPhone maker's headquarters in Apple Park, California.

Apple, which launched its first 5G-enabled iPhone 12 phones in October last year, is expected to launch new iPhones, a smartwatch and AirPods during the event.

Updated: September 7th 2021, 5:38 PM
The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450

Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000

Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

UAE currency
The biog

Name: Abeer Al Bah

Born: 1972

Husband: Emirati lawyer Salem Bin Sahoo, since 1992

Children: Soud, born 1993, lawyer; Obaid, born 1994, deceased; four other boys and one girl, three months old

Education: BA in Elementary Education, worked for five years in a Dubai school

 

Habtoor interview
The National Archives, Abu Dhabi

Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.

Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

