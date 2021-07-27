Alphabet’s Q2 profit zooms on strong advertising sales

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, beat expectations in its latest earnings report. AP

Alphabet's second-quarter net profit soared more than 166 per cent year-on-year on the back of strong revenue growth in its advertising business.

Net profit at Google's parent company surged to $18.5 billion in the three months ending June 30, about $11.6bn more than the same period a year earlier.

Quote Our long-term investments in AI and Google Cloud are helping us drive significant improvements in everyone’s digital experience Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and Alphabet

Revenue during the quarter increased 61.5 per cent on an annual basis to $61.9bn, beating analysts' average estimate of $55.2bn.

In the second quarter, “there was a rising tide of online activity in many parts of the world and we are proud that our services helped so many consumers and businesses” Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and Alphabet, said.

“Our long-term investments in AI [artificial intelligence] and Google Cloud are helping us drive significant improvements in everyone’s digital experience,” added Mr Pichai.

Alphabet's chief executive Sundar Pichai said YouTube is the one the fastest growing consumer services. AFP

The California-based company’s advertising revenue from Search, YouTube and other activities soared 68.8 per cent to $50.4bn in the second quarter, almost $20.5bn more than the same period last year.

This was the fastest annualised growth rate in advertising revenue in more than four years.

The company's stock was down about 1.6 per cent at $2,638 a share after the earnings announcement.

Retail was one of the biggest contributors to the company’s advertising growth, said Google’s chief business officer, Philipp Schindler, on the earnings call.

The total revenue from the cloud business grew an annual 53.9 per cent to more than $4.6bn, while revenue from other bets, or subsidiaries, increased almost 29.7 per cent yearly to $192 million.

Other bets are derived mainly through the sale of internet offerings as well as licensing and research and development services. This includes Alphabet’s X lab, self-driving unit Waymo and other non-Google companies.

The company’s expenditure on R&D rose 11.6 per cent on an annual basis to $7.7bn in the second quarter.

“Our strong second-quarter revenues reflect elevated consumer online activity and broad-based strength in advertiser spending. Again, we benefited from excellent execution across the board by our teams,” said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet.

YouTube added more than $7 billion to Alphabet’s revenue in the second quarter. Randi Sokoloff / The National

YouTube added more than $7bn to Alphabet’s revenues, rising about 83.7 per cent annually and was close to streaming service company Netflix’s second-quarter revenue of $7.3bn.

Mr Pichai said YouTube is “the fastest growing consumer service” that the company has.

“In the US, we have over 120 million people who watch YouTube on TVs every month and that’s up from, like, a hundred million last year,” he said.

This month, YouTube rolled out the beta, or test, version of Shorts — its short-form video experience to rival popular Chinese app TikTok — in more than 100 countries, including the Middle East and North Africa region.

Shorts has surpassed 15 billion daily views, up from 6.5 billion daily views in March, Mr Pichai said.

The company expects a “more muted tailwind to revenues in the third quarter,” said Ms Porat, and added that it is too early to predict the longer-term trends.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

2021 World Triathlon Championship Series May 15: Yokohama, Japan

June 5: Leeds, UK

June 24: Montreal, Canada

July 10: Hamburg, Germany

Aug 17-22: Edmonton, Canada (World Triathlon Championship Final)

Nov 5-6 : Abu Dhabi, UAE

Date TBC: Chengdu, China

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

MATCH INFO Manchester City 6 Huddersfield Town 1

Man City: Agüero (25', 35', 75'), Jesus (31'), Silva (48'), Kongolo (84' og)

Huddersfield: Stankovic (43')

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

