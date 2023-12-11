Generation Start-up: How UAE's Hydro Wind Energy seeks to provide low-cost clean power

Some of the biggest challenges facing the industry right now are low-cost clean electricity, grid-scale energy storage as well as seawater desalination, and a Dubai-based renewable energy company aims to tackle all of them.

Hydro Wind Energy was founded with the aim of addressing the world’s water crisis, recognising that existing technologies for converting saltwater to freshwater are expensive and inaccessible for certain countries, Lee King, the company’s chief executive says.

“There are only really two ways that you can desalinate seawater into fresh water. It is either reverse osmosis membranes or the other is thermal process, which means you're just heating seawater, cooling it, condensing it and then remineralising it,” Mr King says.

“Both are still extremely expensive.”

Hydro Wind Energy was cofounded in 2019 by Mr King, Maryam Hassani, a former EY consultant, and Hayk Vasilyan, who until January this year also worked as a senior engineer with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

Ms Hassani is currently the company’s chief information officer, while Mr Vasilyan is the technology head.

Maryam Hassani, chief information officer and Hayk Vasilyan, chief technology officer at Hydro Wind Energy. Photo: Hydro Wind Energy

Technology is at the core of the company’s approach to renewable energy.

Hydro Wind’s energy system, a form of floating offshore wind installation, utilises wind power, yet it does not directly transform wind into electrical energy.

The company uses a hybrid energy system that harnesses offshore altitude wind using kites or vertical axis wind rotors combined with subsea oceanic pressure to provide low-cost clean energy.

“We are simply using the wind for mechanical lift,” Mr King says.

“We can access the entirety of the wind resource up to 40 metres per second, which is hurricane winds. If you look at conventional wind turbines, they are actually limited,” Mr King says.

The technology addresses some of the issues faced by the traditional wind industry, ranging from high construction and generation costs to power fluctuations.

Hydro Wind’s wind energy system costs about a fifth of conventional offshore wind and is “omnidirectional”, which means it can capture wind from all directions, Mr King says

“If you look at current wind turbines offshore, you'll see that they're limited to shallow waters. The fact is that 80 per cent of the world's wind resource is offshore,” he added.

The company is also using wind power in the desalination process, considered expensive but used widely in the Mena region, which makes up for more than 50 per cent of the global desalination capacity.

Unlike conventional desalination plants that are located along coastal areas, Hydro Wind utilises the pressure 400 metres under the seabed to drive the reverse osmosis process.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company developed a low-cost portable seawater desalination device to address humanitarian crises and the lack of access to fresh water.

“That small hand-held device was good for us because it generated revenue, so even though we're a start-up and we're developing these technologies, we've got revenue coming in now from this,” Mr King says.

Hydro Wind Energy, which is backed by venture capital firm Techstars, has raised $2.5 million from investors, while generating more than $800,000 in revenue so far.

In 2021, the company received a commitment from private investment firm Gem Global.

The agreement involved an option to purchase shares worth up to €50 million ($54 million) in Hydro Wind within a period of 36 months, starting after the company's shares are publicly listed on a stock exchange.

“They (Gem) want us to IPO… [and] we're also going through another funding round at the moment,” Mr King says.

“We're potentially looking at tokenising our equity... which means ultimately that anyone with a wallet will be able to access our shares for example,” Mr King says.

Equity tokenisation refers to the conversion of shares into digital assets by utilising distributed ledger technology, such as blockchain.

Hydro Wind may look to do a dual listing in the US and the UAE.

The company has reserved a trading symbol in Nasdaq and is considering Abu Dhabi or Dubai for its UAE listing, Mr King says.

Hydro Wind, which currently employs more than 40 people, gives share options instead of traditional salaries.

“That reduced the risk for us … we have been very fortunate to keep the people that have come on board,” Mr King says.

“They know that the shares are actually valued. We've got a very high valuation right now, which kind of builds confidence with the team,” he says

Hydro Wind is currently working on a project to build and test a subscale system of its wind power generation and desalination technologies off the coast of Fujairah.

It is looking to replicate the project in other regions now.

“We're going to do it off the coast of potentially Oman because it's much windier,” Mr King says.

“The area that we're deployed now the winds are OK, but they could be better. But if we go down a little bit south … go towards Oman then we would be in a better position,” he says.

“We're also going to be testing this off the coast of China.”

In October, the UAE launched its first wind programme amid efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and diversify its energy mix.

Abu Dhabi clean energy company Masdar has developed the 103.5-megawatt landmark wind project across four locations, which includes a 45MW wind farm on Sir Bani Yas Island.

It is expected to power more than 23,000 homes a year, displacing 120,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

“With wind, you got to be careful as wind provides fluctuating power. That's one of the big challenges of wind. So, if it’s slow wind speeds, you are going to get very low power,” Mr King says.

“I think it's still a great idea to explore. I think it's probably going to be a part of the mix to transition into renewables.”

The Emirates, the Arab world's second-largest economy, has been investing heavily in renewable energy projects.

The UAE approved an updated version of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the development of the National Hydrogen Strategy in July.

As part of the plan, the UAE plans to invest up to Dh200 billion ($54 billion) by 2030 to ensure energy demand is met while sustaining economic growth.

Renewable energy is expected to make up nearly half of the global electricity mix by 2030 under current policies, but “stronger” measures would be required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, the International Energy Agency said in its World Energy Outlook in October.

Investments in new offshore wind projects are projected to be three times higher than those in new plants powered by coal and natural gas, the IEA said.

At the continuing Cop28 climate summit, more than 100 countries signed a pledge to triple the world’s current renewable energy generation capacity to at least 11,000 gigawatts by 2030.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Hydro Wind Energy

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Lee King, Maryam Hassani and Hayk Vasilyan

Based: Dubai

Industry: Energy

Funding: $2.5 million ($54 million in commitment)



Q&A with Lee King, chief executive, Hydro Wind Energy

What was the idea behind the name of the company?

The company was involved in water and wind energy and that’s sort of where the name came from.

What is your advice to entrepreneurs or start-ups trying to get into your field?

They should have resilience, patience, and the determination to get the job done. I don't think it's for everyone, but it hopefully pays off because you're doing something you kind of love.

Where do you see yourself 10 years down the line?

We will hopefully be playing a major part in solving the world's water crisis and also playing a part in the global transition to renewables. By 2030, we aim to reduce carbon emissions by over a billion tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent. To put that into context, that's almost two per cent of total carbon emissions globally from all sectors or five times of what the UAE emits per year.

What already successful start-up do you wish you had founded?

The one that we're actually working on now. I am not going to change that for anything.