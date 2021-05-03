How much space can you rent with a $10,000 budget in prime properties across the world?

The UAE Ministry of Finance has partnered with Dubai SME to support small and medium-sized businesses. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Hong Kong is the most expensive city to rent a prime property with a monthly budget of $10,000, while Dubai and the Spanish capital Madrid offer residential tenants most value for money with bigger apartments, according to a Knight Frank study.

Despite pandemic-driven headwinds and political uncertainty, prime rents in Hong Kong averaged $6.70 per square foot at the end of 2020, allowing a tenant with a budget of $10,000 per month to rent units with under 1,500 square feet, the property consultancy said in a research note on Monday.

The global comparison is based on a three-bedroom apartment in a central location, but stand-alone, or detached homes in some cities can achieve even higher premiums. Earlier this year, a house in Hong Kong rented for $174,000 a month, which on an annual basis equates to more than $2 million.

Prime rental market globally took a hit amid the pandemic, which tipped the world economy into its worst recession since the 1930s and led to wide spread movement restrictions.

It is followed by Singapore, London and Sydney, with renters securing between 2,500 and 3,000 square feet for the same budget, according to the report.

Of the eight key global cities tracked, Dubai – the commercial and trading hub of the Middle East – and Madrid offer the largest spaces at 4,800 and 5,000 square feet, respectively.

Dubai’s property market, which softened amid oversupply concerns and a coronavirus-induced economic slowdown, is bouncing back this year.

Concerted efforts by the government to stimulate economic activity and its world-leading vaccination programme has begun to “instil confidence in the market”, which saw average property values rising 0.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, the strongest growth since the summer of 2016, Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East research at Knight Frank, said.

The luxury rental market in Dubai, however, has remained stable with rents in the top segment declining only 0.5 per cent year on year at the end of the first quarter.

“Luxury rents [however,] grew by 1.8 per cent during March 2021, the first increase in 12 months and the strongest rate of growth since October 2013, suggesting the window for securing luxury bargains may be on the cusp of reversing,” Mr Durrani said.

Globally, rental market for luxury apartments have taken a bigger hit.

Rents in prime central London and Manhattan both fell 14 per cent in 12 months to February 2021. However, the tide is now turning, with the rate of rental declines slowing and new lease signings recovering in both markets.

“Motivated by large discounts, prime tenants are making their move back into some city centres, hopeful of shorter commutes post the pandemic,” according to the report.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

RESULTS Bantamweight: Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) beat Hamza Bougamza (MAR) Catchweight 67kg: Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) beat Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) beat Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg: Mosatafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) beat Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78KG: Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight: Sallah-Eddine Dekhissi (MAR) beat Abdel Enam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg: Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) beat Rachid Hazoume (MAR) Lightweight: Mohammed Yahya (UAE) beat Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg: Souhil Tahiri (ALG) beat Omar Hussein (PAL) Middleweight: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

