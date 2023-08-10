Dubai's Emaar posts 15% surge in first-half profit on higher sales

Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed developer, reported a 15 per cent surge in its first-half profit amid higher property sales.

Net profit for the six months to the end of June climbed to Dh4.9 billion ($1.3 billion), the company said in a statement on Thursday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

"Emaar's recent performance reflects our ongoing commitment to sustained profitable growth and our focus on meeting the needs of our loyal and new customers," Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar said.

"Our investments have resulted in strong returns, driving our growth and improving our operations. We are confident in our ability to continue executing our business strategy and meeting customer demand as we move forward in the year."

Emaar achieved the first half group property sales of Dh20.2 billion, a 14 per cent annual growth.

Revenue for the period, however, dropped 10 per cent to Dh12.2 billion, while other income rose 89 per cent to Dh919 million.

Cost of revenues, selling, marketing, general, administration and other expenses slid boosting the profit of the company.

Dubai's property market has made a strong recovery from the coronavirus-induced slowdown on the back of government initiatives such as residency permits for retirees and remote workers, as well as the expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme and the economic gains generated by Expo 2020 Dubai and higher oil prices.