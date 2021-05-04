The world’s top 10 most expensive divorces

The split of Bill and Melinda Gates, who are worth $146 billion, will probably be one of the largest divorce settlements in history due to the sheer size of their fortune.
Mr Gates, 65, is the fourth-wealthiest person in the world behind Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Court documents submitted by Mrs Gates, 56, a copy of which was published by website TMZ, revealed that the couple previously signed a separation agreement, which provides a framework on how to move forward with the divorce.
As the petitioner, Mrs Gates, asked the court to divide the couple's property and debts according to the terms of the separation contract. She is not requesting spousal support. Mr Gates signed the documents.
The Gates family resides in Washington state, where divorce law is governed by a principle called community property.
All assets acquired by either party during a marriage are typically split equally during divorce in the absence of a prenuptial agreement.
The couple run the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the most influential non-profit organisations in the world that spends $5bn annually on fighting poverty, disease and inequality around the world.
If they split their fortune equally, Mrs Gates is estimated to be worth $73bn, making the divorce the most expensive in the world to date.
The Microsoft founder's wife filed the divorce documents on May 3 after 27 years of marriage.
“This marriage is irretrievably broken. We ask the court to dissolve our marriage and find that our marital community ended on the date stated in our separation contract,” the court document read.
The Gates began dating in 1987 and wed on January 1, 1994, in Hawaii. The couple have three children.
Here are the top 10 most expensive divorce settlements.
Bill and Melinda Gates: $73bn
Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott: $38bn
Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Scot split in 2019. Mr Bezos, the founder of Amazon and the world's richest man with a net worth of $197bn, paid $38bn to settle the divorce with his wife of about 26 years.
Mr Bezos announced he would retain 75 per cent of the company shares, while his former wife received a 4 per cent stake in Amazon.
Alec and Jocelyn Wildenstein: $3.8bn
French-American businessman and art dealer Alec Wildenstein divorced his wife of 21 years, Jocelyn Wildenstein, in 1999.
The divorce proceedings resulted in Mrs Wildenstein being awarded $2.5bn and $100 million annually for the next 13 years, amounting to a total of $3.8bn.
Rupert Murdoch and Anna Torv Mann: $1.7bn
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former journalist Anna Torv Mann were married for more than 30 years and had three children together. The couple agreed to separate in 1998.
The exact amount of the settlement varies but Ms Torv Mann reportedly received $1.7bn – mostly in shares in News Corporation, Mr Murdoch's media and information services company.
Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Radic: $1.2bn
Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone divorced international model Slavica Radic in 2009 after 25 years of marriage. The settlement was estimated at $1.2bn.
Steve and Elaine Wynn: $1bn
Las Vegas casino bigwigs Steve and Elaine Wynn were married to each other twice – from 1963 to 1986 and from 1991 to 2010.
Their second divorce involved a settlement to Mrs Wynn of $1bn and included $741 million worth of stock in Wynn Resorts, the company they founded.
Harold Hamm and Sue Ann Arnall: $975m
The divorce proceedings between oil magnate Harold Hamm and his wife Sue Ann Arnall were finalised in 2014, with Mr Hamm writing her a $974.8 million cheque.
Ms Arnall did not cash the cheque immediately and was involved in a court battle for a larger settlement, but ultimately deposited it in 2015.
Mr Hamm founded Continental Resources in 1967 and is now worth $8.69bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Adnan and Soraya Khashoggi: $874m
The late Saudi billionaire Adnan Khashoggi paid his former wife a divorce settlement of $874 million in 1982. At the height of their affluence, the couple owned three planes, three yachts and 17 homes around the world.
Dmitry Rybolovlev and Elena Rybolovlev: $604m
Ending their marriage after 26 years, Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev and his wife Elena split in 2008.
Several years later, a Swiss court ordered Mr Rybolovlev to pay his former wife a sum of $4.5bn. But after negotiations, the final payout was reduced to a little more than $600m.
Mr Rybolovlev has a current net worth of $10.8bn.
Craig and Wendy McCaw: $460m
Cellular and Clearwire founder Craig McCaw separated from Wendy McCaw in 1998.
A few years before their divorce, Mr McCaw sold his company to AT&T for about $11.5bn, earning Mrs McCaw a $460m payout.
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Price, base / as tested Dh220,000 / Dh320,000
Engine 3.5L V6
Transmission 10-speed automatic
Power 421hp @ 6,000rpm
Torque 678Nm @ 3,750rpm
Fuel economy, combined 14.1L / 100km
The flights
Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.
The trip
The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/
Zakat: an Arabic word meaning ‘to cleanse’ or ‘purification’.
Nisab: the minimum amount that a Muslim must have before being obliged to pay zakat. Traditionally, the nisab threshold was 87.48 grams of gold, or 612.36 grams of silver. The monetary value of the nisab therefore varies by current prices and currencies.
Zakat Al Mal: the ‘cleansing’ of wealth, as one of the five pillars of Islam; a spiritual duty for all Muslims meeting the ‘nisab’ wealth criteria in a lunar year, to pay 2.5 per cent of their wealth in alms to the deserving and needy.
Zakat Al Fitr: a donation to charity given during Ramadan, before Eid Al Fitr, in the form of food. Every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of the needs of themselves and their family must pay two qadahs (an old measure just over 2 kilograms) of flour, wheat, barley or rice from each person in a household, as a minimum.
Toss: Sindhis, elected to field first
Pakhtoons 137-6 (10 ov)
Fletcher 68 not out; Cutting 2-14
Sindhis 129-8 (10 ov)
Perera 47; Sohail 2-18
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
- Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100
- Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100
- Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India
- China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100
- an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth
Date started: early 2020
Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: HealthTech and wellness
Number of staff: 4
Funding to date: Bootstrapped
The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited.
Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres.
A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work.
The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE.
The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE.
Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers.
Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment
But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.
Janine di Giovanni: Biden's America will be a more hopeful America
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Who are the women driving Joe Biden's success?
Youth found to be more prejudiced than older people about women leaders
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Kamala Harris and the complexity of racial identity
Engine: 6.2-litre V8
Transmission: ten-speed
Power: 420bhp
Torque: 624Nm
Price: Dh325,125
On sale: Now
England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4)
New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)
Crazy Rich Asians
Director: Jon M Chu
Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan
Four stars
Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job.
It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension.
There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal.
In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes.
In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles.
It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.
