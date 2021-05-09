HSBC rolls out the UAE’s first green mortgages

HSBC plans to add more features and currencies to the Global Money Account in the coming months. Photo: Reuters

HSBC issued the first green mortgages in the UAE, joining lenders around the world that are offering sustainable finance products to align with their environmental, social and corporate governance commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The lender approved three mortgages for customers purchasing homes in The Sustainable City community in Dubai, the bank said in a statement on Sunday. The green home loans will be available for properties across the UAE if they meet sustainability criteria, the bank added.

The green home loans offer an interest rate discount of 0.25 per cent for properties that meet certain sustainable criteria and a 50 per cent reduction in bank processing fees, the lender said.

Lenders around the world are increasingly offering green finance products to customers, particularly younger generations, who are choosing their bank based on their ESG credentials, according to a recent report by global consultancy KPMG.

Quote It's vital that banks support customers with competitively priced green finance and encourage more sustainable behaviours

“Sustainable development is more important now than it’s ever been and it’s vital that banks support customers with competitively priced green finance and encourage more sustainable behaviours,” Daniel Robinson, head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC UAE, said.

According to data from the World Green Building Council, buildings are responsible for more than 39 per cent of all global carbon emissions due to the energy needed to cool, heat and supply electricity to homes and workplaces.

Green lending models allow banks to link a property's energy rating to the interest rate paid by borrowers, real estate consultancy CBRE said in its Green Mortgages Post-Covid report. By choosing a green mortgage, home buyers are not only contributing to a more sustainable future but they also stand to save money, the paper added.

“Issuing the UAE’s first-ever green mortgages is a significant moment for the country’s housing and financial markets, and demonstrates the appeal of green retail finance to customers looking to make more sustainable decisions while appreciating the financial upside,” Mr Robinson added.

HSBC's green mortgages are applicable for properties that are either LEED-certified or if they meet similar requirements, the lender said.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is an internationally recognised green building certification system, providing third-party verification that a building was designed and built using sustainable strategies. It was developed by the US Green Building Council.

"This is to benefit buyers of properties that are LEED-certified for the platinum or gold level and offers discounts and incentives for these loans," Arran Summerhill, company director at Holo Mortgage Consultants in Dubai, told The National.

“Sustainable City and Falcon City of Wonders would fall into this category. The developments are scarce at the moment, but it is a great initiative to reward people who are looking to buy in these areas.”

HSBC also offers other sustainable finance products in the UAE, including green car loans and sustainable investment fund options, the statement said.

HSBC saw a six-fold increase in sustainable and transition finance activity in the region in 2020 compared with the previous year, it added.

Globally, HSBC said it would align financed emissions from its portfolio of customers to the Paris Agreement goal of net zero by 2050 or sooner.

The lender expects to provide between $750 billion and $1 trillion in sustainable financing and investment by 2030 to support clients as they switch to more sustainable ways of doing business. The bank aims to be net-zero in its own operation by 2030.

“We are proud to be the first development in the region to have our residents benefit from the issuance of HSBC’s green mortgage,” Faris Saeed, chairman of Diamond Developers, developer of The Sustainable City, said.

“With a commitment towards achieving net-zero carbon living, we have worked hard to set high standards of sustainability across all our communities.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How England have scored their set-piece goals in Russia Three Penalties v Panama, Group Stage (Harry Kane) v Panama, Group Stage (Kane) v Colombia, Last 16 (Kane) Four Corners v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via John Stones header, from Ashley Young corner) v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via Harry Maguire header, from Kieran Trippier corner) v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, header, from Trippier corner) v Sweden, Quarter-Final (Maguire, header, from Young corner) One Free-Kick v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, via Jordan Henderson, Kane header, and Raheem Sterling, from Tripper free-kick)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

