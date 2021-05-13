Homefront: ‘My landlord is refusing to return my Dh1,500 security deposit. Is this legal?’

In most cases, a rental contract will state that the property has to be returned at the end of the tenancy in the same condition as at the start. This might include painting, decorating and cleaning. Photo: Getty Images

I vacated my Dubai apartment and handed over the key to the landlord’s agent. However, they refuse to return my Dh1,500 security deposit cheque and are instead demanding another Dh500 for maintenance.

My contract ended five days ago. I shifted to another apartment last week. I have not received a salary for the past three months and my visa expired three-and-half months ago. Can the landlord file a case against me in the Dubai Land Department? RA, Dubai

Please read your rental contract carefully and abide by any clauses that relate to when the tenancy period expires and what you are required to do when you move out.

In most cases, a contract will state that the property has to be returned in the same condition as it was when the tenant moved in. This might include painting, decorating and cleaning. The fact that they are requesting Dh500 could be due to this.

I believe the landlord will not file a case against you, instead preferring to retain your deposit to fund maintenance or redecorating costs to restore the property to its original condition.

My landlord wishes to increase my rent by 5 per cent to Dh105,000. I tried to use the Real Estate Regulatory Agency’s online rent calculator to check if this is permitted. However, it will only allow me to input Dh99,999 instead of Dh100,000. The Dh99,000 amount shows no rental increase is permitted.

My landlord has also not served the 90-day notice period to increase the rent. I have e-mailed the landlord several times but it's been futile. I am looking for advice on how to get my landlord to abide by the law. MW, Dubai

I’m not sure where you are finding the Rera rent calculator online, but the accurate way to check would be to go to your App Store and download the Dubai Rest app.

Quote Any changes to a rental contract have to be communicated in writing, no less than 90 days from the contract expiry date

Through this application, you will be able to input all information such as the size of the property, its location, date of tenancy expiry and current rent. Once you do this, the calculator will tell you if your landlord is permitted to increase the rent or not.

Any changes to a rental contract have to be communicated in writing, no less than 90 days from the contract expiry date. If your landlord has missed this window, he is not legally entitled to increase the rent, regardless of what the Rera calculator says.

If he insists on pushing ahead with the rent increase, you can challenge this by filing a case with the Rent Dispute Settlement Committee, stating that less than 90 days’ notice was served for a rent increase.

All of the above involves time and money, so a better solution would be to meet the landlord and arrive at a compromise. In the long run, it is better this way and you can avoid hassles or headache related to filing a legal case.

Mario Volpi is the sales and leasing manager at Engel & Volkers. He has worked in the property sector for more than 35 years in London and Dubai. The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario.volpi@engelvoelkers.com

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3 (Silva 8' &15, Foden 33') Birmginahm City 0 Man of the match Bernado Silva (Manchester City)

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

The specs: 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 60kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed Electronic Precision Shift

Power: 204hp

Torque: 360Nm

​​​​​​​Range: 520km (claimed)

Bharatanatyam A ancient classical dance from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Intricate footwork and expressions are used to denote spiritual stories and ideas.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Chinese Grand Prix schedule (in UAE time) Friday: First practice - 6am; Second practice - 10am Saturday: Final practice - 7am; Qualifying - 10am Sunday: Chinese Grand Prix - 10.10am

Pakistan v New Zealand Test series Pakistan: Sarfraz (c), Hafeez, Imam, Azhar, Sohail, Shafiq, Azam, Saad, Yasir, Asif, Abbas, Hassan, Afridi, Ashraf, Hamza New Zealand: Williamson (c), Blundell, Boult, De Grandhomme, Henry, Latham, Nicholls, Ajaz, Raval, Sodhi, Somerville, Southee, Taylor, Wagner Umpires: Bruce Oxerford (AUS) and Ian Gould (ENG); TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS); Match referee: David Boon (AUS) Tickets and schedule: Entry is free for all spectators. Gates open at 9am. Play commences at 10am

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3 (Sterling 46', De Bruyne 65', Gundogan 70') Aston Villa 0 Red card: Fernandinho (Manchester City) Man of the Match: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Overall head-to-head Federer 6-1 Cilic Head-to-head at Wimbledon Federer 1-0 Cilic Grand Slams titles Federer 18-1 Cilic Best Wimbledon performance Federer: Winner (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012)

Cilic: Final (2017*)

