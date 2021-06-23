Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams

Financial expert Carol Glynn shares her top tips on how to stop lifestyle inflation creeping into your life to secure your financial freedom

Consider this: You’ve just received a promotion and a pay rise at work. But what plans do you have for that extra money? Will you save it – or will you spend it? For some, saving is the obvious way forward because they are happy to live within their means on their old salary and anything extra is a bonus to secure their financial future.

Read More

Disney Vacation Club's Bay Lake Tower in Florida overlooks Walt Disney World. The 15-storey resort is a timeshare property and offers 'home-like conveniences' for families. Courtesy of DisneyUS timeshare investors suffer buyer’s remorse as fees pile up

Can you save too much for retirement?

But for many others, the temptation is too great and they see the extra money as an excuse to pay for items they couldn't afford before. Examples could be taking out a loan to buy a fancy new car that you don’t need or upgrading to a larger, more expensive apartment.

This is known as lifestyle creep – or lifestyle inflation. As the phrase suggests, it can creep up on you before you realise that you’re living beyond your means and constantly need more promotions and pay rises just to keep up with your rising financial responsibilities.

But how do you avoid lifestyle creep and keep your financial goals on track?

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Carol Glynn, the founder of Conscious Finance Coaching, who offers her advice on the best ways to prevent lifestyle inflation creeping up on you.

Listen to last week's episode on the pros and cons of living a cashless life:

Published: June 23, 2021 07:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced billions of pounds in aid cuts last year. Reuters

British government rated inadequate in review of aid programmes

World
Libya’s Foreign Minister, Najla El Mangoush, in Tripoli this year. Getty

Libya’s first female foreign minister rallies support for peace plan

World
The new £50 banknote, featuring an image of Second World War code breaker Alan Turing, at Bletchley Park in Bletchley, UK, on Monday, June 21 2021. Bloomberg

New British £50 note with Second World War codebreaker enters circulation

Europe
Britney Spears is expected to virtually address a Los Angeles court about her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23. Reuters

Why Britney Spears is fighting to control her own money

Arts&Culture
The British government is allowing up to 60,000 football fans to attend the semi-final and final of Euro 2020. Getty Images

Euro 2020 semi-final: How 60,000 fans are allowed at Wembley Stadium

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast