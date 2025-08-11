‘Can my salary be deducted if I take sick leave during probation?’

Question: I work for an events company and come into contact with a lot of people. Following a recent event, I caught a bad cold and was too ill to go to work. I took two days off and mostly recovered then and over the weekend.

My employer is now telling me that I will not be paid for the two days as I am still on probation. This is not fair, as I got ill while working. Is it legal for them to pay me for two days less this month? AR, Abu Dhabi

Answer: The entitlement to sick pay is set out in the UAE Labour Law. Article 31, clause 2 states: “The worker shall not be entitled to a paid sick leave during the probationary period. However, the employer may grant him a sick leave without pay, based on a medical report issued by the medical entity that stipulates the necessity of granting the leave.”

This is the minimum requirement, but an employer can still choose to pay an employee. In theory, if someone is unwell due to an illness or injury that arose at work, they should be paid, but this can be impossible to prove in the case of illness.

AR could have picked up a viral infection from anyone. While it may seem likely that it was caught at work in a busy environment, it cannot be proven either way. This means that, despite it seeming harsh, the employer can legally deduct two days of pay in their situation.

Q: I lived in Dubai for a few years and moved back to the UK in January 2024. I own an apartment there and have decided to rent it out as I won’t have time to use it much in the next couple of years.

My questions are whether I have to declare this UAE income now that I am in the UK and if I can avoid being taxed on it? I bought the apartment using my UAE income nearly two years ago. BH, UK

A: BH is a UK citizen and is permanently resident in the UK. Taxation is a complex area, so I can only answer here in brief.

As he is UK resident for tax purposes, he is obliged to disclose all foreign income and gains to His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

This applies to any income from renting out a property in another country as well as any gain from selling an asset such as a property. It does not matter where the income is paid or if the money never enters the UK.

Any income or capital gain will be added to all UK earnings and taxed at the individual’s marginal rate.

If someone fails to disclose UK tax liabilities in relation to overseas or offshore income and gains, they will be liable to penalties. In addition, if someone is late in paying tax or a penalty, HMRC will charge interest on the outstanding amount.

For deliberately failing to notify overseas income or a gain, the penalty can vary, being up to 200 per cent of the amount due, in addition to the tax payable. Ignorance of the law is not considered a reasonable excuse.

Anyone who is leaving the UAE, or another Gulf country to return to the UK, or any other country where there are income and capital gain taxes, should seek advice as there may be ways to minimise future taxation. At least, they can be made aware of their position and plan accordingly as there are multiple tax-related issues that should be considered.

Watch: Why expat packages are not what they used to be

Q: I am leaving the country for a few weeks, and my cousin is going to stay in my apartment while I am away. I will be back at the end of September.

My cousin would like to use my car when I am away, but is this allowed by law? If he incurs any traffic fines, who is responsible for paying them? SV, Dubai

A: In theory, SV’s cousin can drive the car, provided he is a UAE resident with a UAE driving licence, but some policies are restricted to named drivers only.

Not all vehicle insurance policies permit any driver. SV should check with his insurance company to clarify and, if necessary, have the cousin added as an authorised driver.

Someone on a tourist visa cannot drive a personally owned vehicle unless they are a first-degree relative of the owner. In this situation, confirmation should also be sought from the insurance company.

If any traffic fines are incurred, the legal responsibility for paying them lies with the owner of the vehicle. The owner is also responsible for any parking fines, Salik or other toll fees, vehicle registration and insurance.

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

Fixtures Friday Leganes v Alaves, 10.15pm; Valencia v Las Palmas, 12.15am Saturday Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad, 8.15pm; Girona v Atletico Madrid, 10.15pm; Sevilla v Espanyol, 12.15am Sunday Athletic Bilbao v Getafe, 8.15am; Barcelona v Real Betis, 10.15pm; Deportivo v Real Madrid, 12.15am Monday Levante v Villarreal, 10.15pm; Malaga v Eibar, midnight

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

Like a Fading Shadow Antonio Muñoz Molina Translated from the Spanish by Camilo A. Ramirez Tuskar Rock Press (pp. 310)

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

First Person

Richard Flanagan

Chatto & Windus

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Sri Lanka World Cup squad Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Director: Simon Curtis Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan Rating: 4/5

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

Sunday:

GP3 race: 12:10pm

Formula 2 race: 1:35pm

Formula 1 race: 5:10pm

Performance: Guns N' Roses

Under 19 Cricket World Cup, Asia Qualifier Fixtures

Friday, April 12, Malaysia v UAE

Saturday, April 13, UAE v Nepal

Monday, April 15, UAE v Kuwait

Tuesday, April 16, UAE v Singapore

Thursday, April 18, UAE v Oman UAE squad

Aryan Lakra (captain), Aaron Benjamin, Akasha Mohammed, Alishan Sharafu, Anand Kumar, Ansh Tandon, Ashwanth Valthapa, Karthik Meiyappan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Rishab Mukherjee, Niel Lobo, Osama Hassan, Vritya Aravind, Wasi Shah

Scores Oman 109-3 in 18.4 overs (Aqib Ilyas 45 not out, Aamir Kaleem 27) beat UAE 108-9 in 20 overs (Usman 27, Mustafa 24, Fayyaz 3-16, Bilal 3-23)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

500 People from Gaza enter France 115 Special programme for artists 25 Evacuation of injured and sick

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

Diriyah%20project%20at%20a%20glance %3Cp%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%201.9km%20King%20Salman%20Boulevard%2C%20a%20Parisian%20Champs-Elysees-inspired%20avenue%2C%20is%20scheduled%20for%20completion%20in%202028%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20Royal%20Diriyah%20Opera%20House%20is%20expected%20to%20be%20completed%20in%20four%20years%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%20first%20of%2042%20hotels%2C%20the%20Bab%20Samhan%20hotel%2C%20will%20open%20in%20the%20first%20quarter%20of%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20On%20completion%20in%202030%2C%20the%20Diriyah%20project%20is%20forecast%20to%20accommodate%20more%20than%20100%2C000%20people%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20%2463.2%20billion%20Diriyah%20project%20will%20contribute%20%247.2%20billion%20to%20the%20kingdom%E2%80%99s%20GDP%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20It%20will%20create%20more%20than%20178%2C000%20jobs%20and%20aims%20to%20attract%20more%20than%2050%20million%20visits%20a%20year%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20About%202%2C000%20people%20work%20for%20the%20Diriyah%20Company%2C%20with%20more%20than%2086%20per%20cent%20being%20Saudi%20citizens%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Formula Middle East Calendar (Formula Regional and Formula 4) Round 1: January 17-19, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 2: January 22-23, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 3: February 7-9, Dubai Autodrome – Dubai Round 4: February 14-16, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 5: February 25-27, Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Saudi Arabia

No more lice Defining head lice Pediculus humanus capitis are tiny wingless insects that feed on blood from the human scalp. The adult head louse is up to 3mm long, has six legs, and is tan to greyish-white in colour. The female lives up to four weeks and, once mature, can lay up to 10 eggs per day. These tiny nits firmly attach to the base of the hair shaft, get incubated by body heat and hatch in eight days or so. Identifying lice Lice can be identified by itching or a tickling sensation of something moving within the hair. One can confirm that a person has lice by looking closely through the hair and scalp for nits, nymphs or lice. Head lice are most frequently located behind the ears and near the neckline. Treating lice at home Head lice must be treated as soon as they are spotted. Start by checking everyone in the family for them, then follow these steps. Remove and wash all clothing and bedding with hot water. Apply medicine according to the label instructions. If some live lice are still found eight to 12 hours after treatment, but are moving more slowly than before, do not re-treat. Comb dead and remaining live lice out of the hair using a fine-toothed comb.

After the initial treatment, check for, comb and remove nits and lice from hair every two to three days. Soak combs and brushes in hot water for 10 minutes.Vacuum the floor and furniture, particularly where the infested person sat or lay. Courtesy Dr Vishal Rajmal Mehta, specialist paediatrics, RAK Hospital