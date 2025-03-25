Blair Hoover says budgeting is restrictive and she instead focuses on tracking her expenses retroactively. Victor Besa / The National
Blair Hoover says budgeting is restrictive and she instead focuses on tracking her expenses retroactively. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Money

My Abu Dhabi Salary: ‘I earned Dh10,000 last year from part-time finance consulting but am financially free’

Blair Hoover and her husband consistently saved 65 per cent of their income for eight years

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

March 25, 2025