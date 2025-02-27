UAE spending during Ramadan is shifting from lavish iftars and impulse purchases towards more conscious choices. Victor Besa / The Natinal
UAE spending during Ramadan is shifting from lavish iftars and impulse purchases towards more conscious choices. Victor Besa / The Natinal

Business

Money

Ramadan 2025: UAE consumers plan to avoid excess and shop with purpose

Many shoppers will buy local brands over products from countries or companies linked with conflicts, experts say

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

February 27, 2025