President Donald Trump said the US will start selling gold cards, which will give foreigners a route to American citizenship for $5 million. AFP
President Donald Trump said the US will start selling gold cards, which will give foreigners a route to American citizenship for $5 million. AFP

Business

Money

These countries offer a golden visa to investors

They are used to attract investments from wealthy individuals

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

February 27, 2025