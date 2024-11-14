Capital appreciation for off-plan properties can be fairly rapid within a rising market, reaching its peak just before handover. AFP
Capital appreciation for off-plan properties can be fairly rapid within a rising market, reaching its peak just before handover. AFP

Business

Money

UAE Property: ‘Should I buy an off-plan or ready unit in Dubai?’

This is a personal choice and there are several pros and cons to both

Mario Volpi

November 14, 2024