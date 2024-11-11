Will Bitcoin hit $100,000 on bullish Trump trades?

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/06/bitcoin-surges-to-record-and-dollar-climbs-as-trump-leads-race-to-white-house/" target="_blank">Bitcoin soared to a record high</a> above $81,000 on Monday on expectations that cryptocurrencies will thrive in a favourable regulatory environment following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/06/sheikh-mohamed-donald-trump-us-election/" target="_blank">election of Donald Trump as the next US president </a>and the prospect of a Congress featuring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/cryptocurrencies/2022/07/02/eu-agrees-to-regulate-wild-west-crypto-market-with-new-rules/" target="_blank">pro-crypto lawmakers</a>. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency has now more than doubled from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/04/14/bitcoin-drops-most-in-a-year-after-irans-attack-on-israel/" target="_blank">year’s low of $38,505 </a>and was trading at $81,224 at 9.20am UAE time on Monday, having earlier touched a record high of $81,899. The largest token climbed as much as 6.1 per cent on Sunday. Bullish sentiment lifted smaller coins too, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/07/21/do-90-million-dogecoin-wallets-mean-this-memecoin-is-no-longer-a-joke/" target="_blank">Dogecoin, a meme-crowd favourite </a>promoted by Trump supporter Elon Musk, which hit a three-year high. Second-ranked token Ether rose above $3,200 for the first time in over three months on Monday. “Bitcoin is rallying on optimism that the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/01/how-the-us-presidential-election-will-affect-investors-and-traders/" target="_blank">Trump administration will be supportive of cryptocurrencies </a>and digital assets. The bulls are eyeing the $100,000 level as we are back to uncharted territory and that’s the next psychological target,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. Mr Trump’s decisive victory in the US presidential election has prompted celebration among the digital asset industry, which spent more than $100 million backing crypto-friendly candidates. The former president embraced digital assets during his campaign, promising to make <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/16/trump-to-promote-his-sons-crypto-business-ahead-of-election/" target="_blank">the US the “crypto capital of the planet” </a>and to accumulate a national stockpile of Bitcoin. Bitcoin has added about 93 per cent so far in 2024, helped by robust demand for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/cryptocurrencies/2023/12/19/blackrock-amends-spot-bitcoin-etf-proposal-by-introducing-cash-redemptions/" target="_blank">dedicated US exchange-traded funds </a>and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The ETFs, powered by BlackRock’s $35 billion iShares Bitcoin Trust, posted a record daily net inflow of almost $1.4 billion on Thursday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A day earlier, the iShares ETF’s trading volume jumped to an all-time peak. Mr Trump also unveiled a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/09/17/trumps-announce-new-cryptocurrency-platform-ahead-of-us-elections/" target="_blank">new crypto business, World Liberty Financial </a>in September, and investors have taken his personal interest in the sector as a friendly signal. Eric Trump, one of the president-elect’s sons and executive vice president of his private conglomerate, The Trump Organisation, is a keynote speaker at the Bitcoin Mena conference in Abu Dhabi next month, according to the event organisers. Bitcoin prices are expected to be heading higher as many key technical indicators are giving bullish signals, said Arun Leslie John, chief market analyst at Century Financial. “After breaking above its previous all-time-high level of $73,794 set earlier this year, the cryptocurrency rose up to $81,888. A break above this level could mean prices testing the next key psychological resistance level of $82,000. If prices rally past this level, key Fibonacci extension levels could be tested at $83,000 and $85,267,” he added. “With Mr Trump’s pro-crypto stance, headwinds for prices could potentially turn into tailwinds, with some analysts expecting prices to reach up to $100,000 in the short to medium term.” Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets, said the Bitcoin community has long had a favourable view of Mr Trump due to his relatively open stance on decentralised finance and cryptocurrencies. “Although his policies toward digital assets have sometimes been ambiguous, he’s generally been less restrictive than other politicians. For instance, during his previous term, Mr Trump showed a willingness to reduce regulatory constraints on the financial sector, a sentiment that extended to crypto,” he said. Mr Trump’s stance contrasts with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/regulatory-crackdown-may-slow-virtual-currency-sales-makes-initial-coin-offerings-difficult-1.712951" target="_blank">crackdown on digital assets </a>under President Joe Biden. US Securities and Exchange Commission chairman<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/cryptocurrencies/2023/06/05/us-regulators-charge-binance-with-breaking-securities-laws/" target="_blank"> Gary Gensler </a>repeatedly labelled the sector as rife with fraud and misconduct. The agency turned the screws on crypto following a 2022 market rout and a litany of collapses, notably the bankruptcy of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/25/caroline-ellison-ftx-sam-bankman-fried-crypto/" target="_blank">Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange</a>. “Now, with Mr Trump once again in power, investors anticipate that his administration could pave the way for more favourable policies toward digital assets. The likelihood of regulatory clarity – without harsh restrictions – is seen as beneficial for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market,” Mr Aslam said. “In addition, with Republicans in control of the Senate, a more conservative fiscal policy could encourage the preservation of wealth in alternative assets like Bitcoin, especially given the growing concerns around the US dollar.” The US government deficit has been a major concern for both parties, with the deficit rising 8 per cent in the 2024 fiscal year to $1.8 trillion. Further <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/us-doesn-t-need-tax-cuts-as-nation-s-debt-tops-20-trillion-imf-official-says-1.667248" target="_blank">tax cuts promised by Mr Trump </a>during his campaign could add to this deficit, potentially weakening the dollar over time, Mr Aslam said. “For many, Bitcoin is a hedge against currency devaluation and inflation, as it operates outside of traditional monetary policy constraints. With Mr Trump’s win, the conditions may be right for Bitcoin’s price to continue its ascent as investors seek alternatives to the dollar,” he added. Mr Aslam said the post-election surges in Bitcoin have also tended to coincide with shifts in Fed policy. With a newly elected government, investors often expect changes in monetary policy direction. “In the current scenario, market participants are eyeing the potential for further <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/11/07/federal-reserve-interest-rate-cuts/" target="_blank">interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve</a>, which could further fuel Bitcoin’s appeal. Lower interest rates generally weaken the dollar, making assets like Bitcoin and gold more attractive as stores of value.”