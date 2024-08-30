Nazar Musa, chief executive of PRO Partner Group, grows his wealth by investing in property and businesses. Pawan Singh / The National
Money & Me: ‘My best investment is buying a UAE off-plan property in the early 2000s’

Nazar Musa, chief of PRO Partner Group, considers buying his first house, selling his first business, and being able to support charities as financial milestones

Deepthi Nair
August 30, 2024

