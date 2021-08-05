Why stock pickers are giving passive ETFs a run for their money

The Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange. Investors are showing an unusual willingness to make concentrated bets. Reuters

Record inflows. Record fund launches. Record assets. If active money management is in decline, someone forgot to tell the exchange-traded fund industry.

Fired up by a meme-crazed market and emboldened by the success of Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, stock pickers are storming the $6.6 trillion US ETF universe like never before – adding a new twist in the 50-year invasion from passive investing.

Passive funds still dominate the industry but actively managed products have cut into that lead, scooping up three times their share of the unprecedented $500 billion ploughed into ETFs in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

New active funds are arriving at double the rate of passive rivals, and the cohort has boosted its market share by a third in a year.

“Historically, people have thought about ETFs as being indexed-based,” says Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA Research. “Then Ark became a household name, and then investors came to realise that not only were those products worth looking at, but so were others.”

None of this is supposed to happen in an industry built on the magic of indexing. Yet, a market rollercoaster brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic is helping discretionary asset managers turn ETFs to their own advantage.

Equity conditions, in general, have become conducive to an active approach, as well as leadership shifting in a stop-start economy, an unpredictable macro backdrop and increased market breadth.

At the same time, investors are showing an unusual willingness to make concentrated bets, from riding the meme-stock madness fuelled by AMC Entertainment and Gamestop to following the kind of thematic vision laid out by star stock picker Ms Wood.

Catherine Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management. Stock pickers have been emboldened by Ms Wood's success and are storming the $6.6 trillion US ETF universe like never before. Bloomberg

They have poured $62bn into active ETFs so far this year. That is 12 per cent of total flows going to a slice of the market with only 4 per cent of assets. In the rush to tap the growing demand, issuers have now introduced 156 actively managed products in 2021, compared with 77 passive funds.

Globally, the number of ETFs have grown to more than 7,600 in 2020, from only 276 in 2003, according to Statista.

“At the end of day, the ETF is just a wrapper, it is just a way to package and distribute an investment strategy,” says Ben Johnson, director of global ETF research at Morningstar. “More investors are getting hip to the fact that the notion of an actively managed ETF is not an oxymoron.”

The active surge is the latest development in a money-management battle that has been raging since July 1971, when a team at Wells Fargo & Co created the original index fund.

Today, the passive do-it-yourself juggernaut is slashing industry costs, opening up investing to the masses and forcing discretionary traders to adapt or die. Active launches may be booming but the bulk of cash flooding US stocks is still destined for big, cheap funds that do nothing but track the market.

“Active ETFs are doing better than they have in past but passive is still king,” says James Seyffart, an ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. “A lot of that active flow in the big months from late 2020 to early 2021 is to Cathie’s funds.”

Ms Wood has become the poster child for active management in ETFs. The flagship fund at Ark was one of the best-performing in the US last year with a 149 per cent return.

Inspired by this and her enticing thematic approach – which focuses on trends such as robotics or space travel rather than market segments – investors have already sunk $14.5bn into Ark funds so far this year.

The mini boom for active ETFs comes not a moment too soon for the stock-picking industry.

Passive funds – mutual and ETFs – now manage $11tn and are on course to hold half of all registered US fund assets within five years, according to Bloomberg Intelligence calculations.

Critics say the rapidly swelling index industry is blowing bubbles in stock markets, weakening corporate governance and more. And, in some ways, it can also hit returns.

Take Tesla's entry into the S&P 500 in December. While discretionary managers could buy Elon Musk’s company in advance, index funds ended up adding it at an inflated valuation – and were forced to offload billions of dollars in other stocks to make space in their portfolios.

“Index funds systematically buy high and sell low,” wrote Rob Arnott of Research Affiliates and his colleagues in a June paper. They said investors would have been better off holding the company pushed out of the index to make way for Tesla.

The main advantage stock pickers enjoy over their passive peers is more flexibility in investing their cash. That is something they have been able to bring to ETFs for years – Ms Wood’s first fund was unveiled in 2014 – but it was a rule change in 2019 that paved the way for the current jump in activity.

It made launching ETFs easier and enabled new structures that could hide the strategy underpinning a fund. That helped lure several major Wall Street players to the industry after years of holding out, including companies such as Wells Fargo and T Rowe Price.

Talk of discretionary management’s decline is still rampant but the woes are not as bad as they may seem. Even as US active funds – mutual and ETFs – had a $209bn exit last year, they closed 2020 with about $13.3tn under management. That was a 13 per cent gain from 2019.

The increase was largely thanks to rising markets but if the current trend continues, before long it could just as easily be down to ETF growth.

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

