Fastly's share price drops 2% in premarket trading amid global outage

Content delivery fault spooked the markets with some investors retreating to ‘safe haven’ assets

A screen displays a holding page of the UK government website portal during the outage. A wide range of major websites were taken offline due to an issue with the Fastly cloud hosting service. Getty Images
A screen displays a holding page of the UK government website portal during the outage. A wide range of major websites were taken offline due to an issue with the Fastly cloud hosting service. Getty Images

Fastly’s share price plunged 2 per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday, after websites across the internet became temporarily unavailable when the content delivery network’s services went down.

The company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and pushes data quickly across the web, said its services were back on after an hour-long fault in its network caused the websites of the UK government and some of the largest news organisations in the world, including CNN, Bloomberg News and The New York Times, to go down.

Read More

Government, social media and news websites hit by major Internet outageMajor websites down: Guardian, Amazon, CNN all suffer from Fastly cloud computing glitch

Financial analysts said the outage spooked the markets, with some investors retreating to assets viewed as safe havens, such as US Treasuries.

“There was a brief impact as markets worried about whether it was a deliberate attack and how far it would spread,” Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at global online trader IG, told The National.

“We saw European markets drop back from the day’s highs and US futures take a tumble – a small one – too. The lack of any other news today probably amplified the reaction. As soon as Fastly put up its hand to say it was dealing with a problem we saw indices recover as everyone breathed a sigh of relief.”

US Treasuries led global bonds higher after the outages across several global websites spurred demand for haven assets.

Ten-year Treasury yields fell as much as three basis points to 1.54 per cent, the lowest level in over a month, before paring the drop. Other bond markets followed the move, with German and British bonds also rallying.

"Fastly’s shares could be hurt a little as the outages may encourage some businesses to look elsewhere," Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Think Markets, told The National.

The fault illustrated the reliance that the most popular pages on the internet have on a handful of big technology companies to help them distribute content and host users.

Fastly’s technology is one of only a few that act as a high-level website and application hosting service that large enterprises use to serve content to millions of users simultaneously.

"Optimising the load time and protecting their websites from attacks are major issues for businesses that have online presence – that is, almost every business. Still, technical issues can happen and some businesses will forgive them, as long as it is just a one-off," said Mr Razaqzada.

Mr Beauchamp said Fastly’s share price will come under pressure after dropping 2 per cent in premarket trading.

“But then it was up 7 per cent yesterday so separating normal profit-taking from fears about more outages will be tough,” he said.

Mr Razaqzada expects the potential drop in Fastly’s shares to be limited to 1 or 2 per cent when markets open.

Down Detector, a website that tracks service outages across the internet, reported spikes in user-reported issues with websites from Amazon and Spotify to Twitch, Shopify and Etsy on Tuesday.

Stuart Cole, chief macroeconomist at brokerage Equiti Capital, said because the fault was fixed an hour after the issue started, the economic fallout will not be “too large”.

However, he said the episode highlights the problem of several clients using the same entity for their web services, leaving them more vulnerable to hackers.

“Companies such as Fastly are a cloud-based entity, sitting between clients, such as Amazon, and their users – the customers. They are designed to allow clients such as Amazon to provide a faster, more reliable service and to offer additional protection against hackers," Mr Cole told The National.

"If you were a hacker you would try to bring down Fastly knowing it would cause issues for all the clients that use it. So while they serve a role in improving security, they also add an extra layer of potential vulnerability.”

Published: June 8, 2021 04:41 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Sunseekers enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach. Reuters 

UK holidaymakers told to stay at home this summer in blow to expanded green list

Europe
A police vehicle passes the Tregenna Castle ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

What is the G7 summit and what is on the agenda?

Europe
A migrant is escorted by a Border Force officer after trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat. AP

UK tough talk on migrants falls flat as Europe refuses to help

Europe
An Amazon logo at the company's headquarters in Turin, Italy. Wealthy nations want to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to move profits to low-tax offshore havens. Getty Images

G7 global tax plan: low-tax countries could exploit loopholes to escape 15% levy

Economy
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams