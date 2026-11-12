EGA’s nine-month profit and revenue fall as Iran war disrupts aluminium sales

Emirates Global Aluminium has reported a 9 per cent decline in its nine-month adjusted net profit, driven by impairments for lost production after an Iranian attack on its Al Taweelah plant as well as disruption of exports.

Adjusted net profit for the nine months to the end of September stood at $744 million, compared to $817 million in the same period in 2025, EGA, one of the UAE’s largest non-oil industrial conglomerates, said in a statement on Thursday.

Net profit during the period stood at $547 million, after recognising a net impact of $197 million linked to the war-related incident in March, which led to an an emergency shutdown of all of EGA’s Al Taweelah plants at Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad).

The company’s revenue fell 16 per cent annually to $5.28 billion during the nine-month period.

“In the first nine months of 2026, EGA has been tested like never before,” said Abdulnasser bin Kalban, chief executive of EGA.

“During this challenging period of recovery, we have continued our focus on delivering long-term growth. While challenges remain ahead of us, across EGA we share determination and full confidence that EGA will come back stronger than ever.”

The shutdown after the March incident resulted in a $53 million impact on adjusted Ebitda. However, operations at Jebel Ali and EGA’s international recycling plants remained uninterrupted throughout the period.

Despite the setback, EGA said it lifted its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin to 30 per cent in the January to September period, from 28 per cent a year earlier, helped by higher aluminium prices and disciplined cost management.

Sales volumes

The shutdown at Al Taweelah also weighed on aluminium sales volumes.

Total sales fell 36 per cent to 1.33 million tonnes during the nine months, reflecting lower metal availability from Al Taweelah and constraints on outbound logistics from the UAE during the period, EGA said.

The company then established alternative export routes through corridors to ports outside the Strait of Hormuz, supporting continued customer shipments.

In September, EGA signed an agreement with Gulftainer to expand aluminium exports through the UAE's eastern coast ports. The arrangement will enable EGA to ship up to 250,000 tonnes in the first year, rising to 300,000 tonnes in the second year.

The company has also diversified inbound supply routes and secured a renewed bauxite agreement with Guinea's Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinee for up to 4.9 million tonnes annually until 2044.

EGA said on Thursday it is continuing to restore its Al Taweelah smelter, with 766 of the 1,262 reduction cells that need restarting now operational. This represents 61 per cent of the total, with the company aiming for a full restart in the first quarter of 2027. Production is increasing as more cells come back online.

The disruption also affected the company’s alumina refinery, which produced 899,000 tonnes in the first nine months of 2026, down from 1.75 million tonnes a year earlier. After its restart in July, the refinery had reached about 70 per cent capacity in September.

EGA estimates that fully restoring Al Taweelah production will require capital expenditure of about $400 million.

This will be financed from the company's balance sheet and operating cash flow, EGA's chief financial officer Pal Kildemo told The National in August.

The company's balance sheet remains robust, with $1.93 billion in cash and term deposits and a further $1 billion available through an undrawn revolving credit facility.

Meanwhile, EGA is continuing its global expansion, having completed the acquisition of an 80 per cent stake in Italian aluminium recycler Eco Green in September. The deal takes its global recycling capacity to more than 400,000 tonnes annually, with another 200,000 tonnes under development.

Although the aluminium market remains undersupplied, EGA expects it to move towards a more balanced position in 2027, Mr Kildemo said on Thursday.