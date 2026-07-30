Samsung’s chip profit surges 250-fold as AI memory shortages fuel demand

Samsung Electronics' semiconductor arm reported a more than 250-fold jump in profit, reflecting its progress against rival SK Hynix in the AI memory boom.

The unit, which also competes against Micron Technology, reported an operating income of 89.2 trillion won ($62 billion) in the June quarter. The result compares with the average analyst estimate of 79.3 trillion won. Group-wide net income came to 71.3 trillion won, also beating estimates.

Earnings by the world’s largest memory makers are in the spotlight as investors look for evidence to justify sky-high investments and valuations fuelled by the AI boom.

Global semiconductor shares soared to record levels this year but have hit mounting concerns about heated competition and possible overcapacity. Investors are increasingly questioning the business case for the massive investments pouring into the industry, and are also wary about the technological advances seen by Chinese competitors.

Earlier this week, SK Hynix said its operating profit surged 557 per cent to a record 60.5 trillion won, but the figure still fell short of expectations. Bloomberg Info

In a sign of continued volatility, Samsung’s shares rose as much as 4.1 per cent before slipping 1.9 per cent in Seoul on Thursday.

Memory supply constraints are expected to continue, despite efforts to increase production, with AI data servers’ appetite for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and storage driving demand, the company said in a statement. The foundry business is also gaining traction, it said, although its mobile and networks business reported a loss.

Samsung’s Dram business is expanding its leadership in market share, said MS Hwang, research director at Counterpoint. “Samsung is leveraging its strong position in memory to aggressively capture share across most of its business units,” he said.

Earlier this week, SK Hynix said its operating profit surged 557 per cent to a record 60.5 trillion won, but the figure still fell short of expectations. Despite record profits, chipmakers’ shares have tumbled in past weeks. Rising debt levels at tech companies are weighing on investors’ minds, while mounting leverage tied to Samsung and SK Hynix – South Korea’s two most valuable stocks – is turbo-charging volatility.

The slide in the pair of chipmakers reflect both the sky-high expectations that surround the AI industry’s linchpins, and growing concerns that big tech firms such as Meta Platforms are building more data centers than they need.

Multi-year contracts have become the norm for chipmakers, a move that exhibits growing pricing power while providing a buffer against downturns. SK Hynix has said it’s finalised long-term agreements with about 10 customers, while Samsung has announced a contract worth more than $200 billion to supply chips to Broadcom through 2030.

That pact will focus on Samsung’s -nanometre and advanced process technologies for Broadcom’s products, expanding the two companies’ collaboration across memory and foundry technologies. Samsung said it is aiming for double-digit revenue in its foundry operations.

Memory makers need to lock in multi-year contractual agreements with prices fixed at high levels to sustain valuations, said Jeremy Tan, chief executive officer of Tiger Fund Management in Singapore. “The forward guidance in terms of price – in terms of contractual obligations – are even more important.”