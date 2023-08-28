Shares of India's Reliance drop as Ambani appoints his children to the board

Shares of Reliance Industries, the oil-to-telecom Indian conglomerate controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, slid 1 per cent to close at 2,442.55 rupees ($29.69) after the company appointed the chairman's three children – Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani – as the board's non-executive directors.

Shares of Jio Financial Services, the recently carved-out business of RIL, which made its trading debut last week, also fell around 1 per cent to 211 rupees at the Bombay Stock Exchange, where its shares are traded.

The appointment of the three non-executive directors “will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders”, the company said on Monday.

RIL’s board also accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani from the board, “respecting her decision to devote her energies and time to guide and enable Reliance Foundation to make even greater impact for India,” the company added.

However, as the chair of Reliance Foundation, she will continue to attend all the RIL board meetings as a “permanent invitee” by the board.

Mr Ambani, Asia's richest person, has said his children would have significant roles at Reliance, India's most valuable company, valued at around $200 billion.

Last year, he appointed his eldest son, Akash Ambani, as the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm. Isha Ambani was named the head of Reliance’s retail unit, while Anant Ambani – the youngest of the three children – was made head of its new energy business.

Reliance Group was founded by Dhirubhai Ambani, who died in 2002 without leaving a will behind.

That caused a feud between his two sons, Mukesh and Anil Ambani, which threatened to crumble the iconic business conglomerate their father had built over 30 years.

Their mother split the Reliance empire in 2005, with elder brother Mukesh appointed chairman of Reliance Industries, which had interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas exploration, refining and textiles.

Anil Ambani was made to head the financial services, power, telecom and entertainment business units.

“Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years, including retail, digital services and energy and materials businesses,” the company said on Monday.

“Their appointment to the board of RIL will enable RIL to gain from their insights and infuse new ideas.”