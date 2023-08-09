Disney posts $460m loss in third quarter on decrease in subscribers

The Walt Disney Company reported a net loss of $460 million, or a loss of 25 cents per share, in the third quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, driven by a decrease in subscribers and impairment charges.

Disney recorded a $2.65 billion one-time restructuring and impairments charge in the previous quarter, which drove it to a net loss. A major part of this charge was related to the pulling of content from its streaming platforms and terminating third-party contracts.

The California-headquartered company posted a net income of $1.4 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company reported 146.1 million Disney+ subscribers in the April-June period, a 7.4 per cent quarterly decrease. It missed the 151.1 million expected, according to StreetAccount.

Robert Iger, chief executive of Walt Disney Company.

Revenue in the three months to July 1 jumped 4 per cent yearly to $22.3 billion, compared to $22.5 billion expected, according to Refinitiv.

“Our results this quarter are reflective of what we have accomplished through the unprecedented transformation we are undertaking at Disney to restructure the company, improve efficiencies and restore creativity to the centre of our business,” said Robert Iger, the company’s chief executive.

“These important changes are creating a more cost-effective, co-ordinated, and streamlined approach to our operations that has put us on track to exceed our initial goal of $5.5 billion in savings as well as improved our direct-to-consumer operating income by roughly $1 billion in just three quarters.”

In February, Disney said it would cut about 7,000 jobs as part of a “significant transformation” announced by Mr Iger. The job reductions were part of a targeted $5.5 billion savings across the company.

Mr Iger returned as chief executive in November after a challenging two-year tenure by his chosen successor, Bob Chapek.

He spent more than four decades previously at Disney, including 15 years as its chief executive from 2005 to 2020, overseeing the company's acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, 21st Century Fox and Lucasfilm, which owned the Star Wars franchise.

The company’s parks, experiences and products unit reported a 13 per cent increase in revenue to $8.3 billion in the last quarter.

Its international channels' revenue for the last quarter decreased 20 per cent to $1.2 billion. The company attributed the decrease to lower advertising revenue and, to a lesser extent, an unfavourable foreign exchange impact.

Domestic channels' revenue for the quarter dropped 4 per cent to $5.5 billion and operating income decreased 14 per cent to $1.8 billion.

“Disney delivered a shockingly weak quarter with a big miss in subscriber growth … Disney will have to cut prices from current levels in an effort to stimulate demand and defend its market share, Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com, told The National.

“The streaming space is certainly feeling the pinch of persistently high inflation which has forced consumers to make changes to their spending habits as disposable income shrinks.”

Guests wear masks at the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida in July 2020. AP

Disney said its income from equity investees decreased to $196 million from $228 million, driven by a decrease in advertising revenue. However, direct-to-consumer revenue for the quarter increased 9 per cent to $5.5 billion

“I believe three businesses will drive the greatest growth and value creation over the next five years … they are our film studios, our parks business and streaming,” Mr Iger said on the conference call.

“The performance of some of our recent films has definitely been disappointing, and we don’t take that lightly … we are focused on improving the quality of the films we have got coming up.”

The company's stock, which has dropped 22.18 per cent in the past year, surged 2.86 per cent to $90 a share in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Its share price was $87.49 at market close, giving Walt Disney a value of $159.87 billion.

Guests attend the multimedia screening of Haunted Mansion at Cineworld Leicester Square on Wednesday in London. Getty Images

“Disney must be wary of adopting old principles and practices that allowed it to reach its peak previously as they may no longer be fit for the future,” Matt Bradley, managing director UK South at consultancy Sullivan & Stanley, told The National.

“Emphasis should remain on leveraging [Mr] Iger’s expertise without stifling progress.

“Disney must also ensure that it has a transformation strategy that focuses on constant improvement – it’s important to look inward and reassess every element of the company's structure and operational strategy for enduring success.”