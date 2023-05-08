Dewa's first-quarter net profit rises on growing power and water demand

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's net profit in the first quarter of 2023 rose by 1.25 per cent as revenue increased on the back of rising electricity and water demand in the emirate.

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the company for the three-month period to the end of March surged to about Dh743.8 million ($202.5 million), Dewa said on Monday in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the three-month period stood at Dh5.43 billion, up more than 7 per cent from the same period last year.

“Our reported results for the first quarter of 2023 have exceeded our expectations, reflecting the robust growth of Dubai,” said Saeed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dewa.

“Looking ahead, I reiterate our optimism about our operating and financial performance for 2023 and beyond.”

