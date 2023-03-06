Presight AI IPO: G42 company plans to list on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Presight AI, a G42 company focused on data analytics and artificial intelligence, plans to go public after receiving approval from the UAE's market regulator.

The company founded in 2020, received approval for its initial public offering from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority on March 3 and plans to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, it said in a statement on Monday.

Presight AI is based in Abu Dhabi Global Market and has entered into a cornerstone investment agreement with International Holding Company, the UAE's most valuable listed company.

IHC said the value of its investment will be disclosed to the market upon the completion of formalities

