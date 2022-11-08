IHC's Q3 net profit triples on strong performance across its business units

Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company tripled its net profit in the third quarter of 2022, driven by a robust performance across all its operational assets.

Net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the three months ended September 30 reached more than Dh6.4 billion ($1.7bn), compared with Dh2.1bn in the same period of last year, IHC said in a statement on Tuesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the third quarter grew by nearly 48 per cent to Dh12.4bn.

Net profit in the first nine months of the year rose 129 per cent on the year to more than Dh10.8bn, as revenue grew by more than 87 per cent to Dh34.33bn.

“This is an outstanding result of which we can all be proud. It reflects the strength that IHC has developed in recent years,” Syed Shueb, IHC’s chief executive, said.

More to follow …