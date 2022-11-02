Middle East operator of KFC and Pizza Hut plans IPO and listing on Tadawul and ADX

Americana, the largest quick service restaurant operator in the Mena region, plans to sell 30 per cent of its share capital in an initial public offering and dual-list on stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

The operator of Pizza Hut and KFC in the Middle East plans to sell 2.52 billion existing ordinary shares in the company, Americana said on Wednesday.

The public offering is expected to run from November 14 until November 21 for retail investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. For institutional investors, it will close on November 22.

Americana's shares are expected to start trading on the Tadawul stock exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the two biggest bourses in the Arab world, “on or around December 6”, the company said.

“A concurrent dual listing on [the] ADX and the Saudi Exchange marks a first-of-its-kind transaction for both markets, and no company could be better suited than Americana Restaurants to carry this torch,” said Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Americana Restaurants.

“With macroeconomic and demographic tailwinds that support our accelerating growth, this is an exciting time to be inviting investors in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and internationally to share in our onward journey of success.”

More to follow …