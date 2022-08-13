George Soros increases Big Tech holdings with investments in Amazon, Google and Tesla

Soros Fund Management boosted its holdings of Big Tech stocks before their sharp rally in recent weeks, while adding more than $200 million in shares of American Campus Communities.

George Soros’s investment firm bolstered its stakes in Amazon, Salesforce and Alphabet, among other large technology companies. All three ranked among its top 10 holdings at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The New York-based company also added a new $20 million position in Elon Musk’s Tesla, though that represents only about 0.4 per cent of Mr Soros’s $4.6 billion US equities portfolio, which fell $664m in the second quarter.

Other new additions included $168m of Alleghany stock and $201.5m in shares of American Campus, which Blackstone agreed to buy in April.

Technology stocks have surged since entering a bear market earlier this year, with the Nasdaq 100 up more than 20 per cent from its low set in mid-June. US stocks advanced for the fourth straight week, the longest streak of weekly gains since November.

The billionaire philanthropist’s investment firm managed more than $28bn as of the start of 2022, including public and private equity. Mr Soros, 92, has used his fortune to fund groups promoting justice, democracy, human rights and progressive politics through his Open Society Foundations.

He has poured billions into his philanthropic efforts, and most of his firm’s assets now belong to the foundations rather than the Soros family. His personal wealth is estimated at $8.5bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.