Utico of Ras Al Khaimah to buy back shares before Dubai listing

Utico, a Ras Al Khaimah-based private utility company, plans to buy back its shares before its planned initial public offering and listing on the Dubai bourse this year.

The company is in talks with investors, who could acquire it and subsequently take it public, Utico said in a statement on Monday.

The company plans to go to IPO in the fourth quarter of this year, it said without giving details of the size of the potential share sale.

“As part of the IPO preparations, shareholding changes are under way,” said Richard Menezes, founder and managing director of Utico.

“Talks are ongoing with a major fund and an investor to acquire the firm 100 per cent from its current investors and take it for an IPO in the fourth quarter this year.”

The appetite for growth and market potential was only limited by “risk versus reward”, Mr Menezes said.

Utico has interests across water supply, desalination, power generation and transmission, as well as solar plants in the UAE and Oman.

Sovereign entities from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Brunei are investors in the company, which is part of Abu Dhabi-based RMB Group.

“Like-minded investors are backing the move to take the company forward and bring alignment to Utico’s sustainable future,” the statement said without elaborating.

The company is seeking primary listing on the Dubai Financial Market, and may consider a dual listing after discussing the option with its board and shareholders.

It is currently in talks with six banks, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Citi, for the IPO.

The planned listing of Utico adds to the list of companies planning to float their shares on the UAE stock exchanges, building on the IPO momentum from 2021. The pipeline has strengthened and deal flow has carried on this year.

In April, Dewa listed its shares on the DFM, raising Dh22.41 billion ($6.1bn) in an oversubscribed share sale. The IPO of the Dubai utility was the largest in Europe and the Middle East since Saudi Aramco’s debut in 2019. It has a market value of about $35bn as of Monday and is the largest on the exchange.

Dewa's IPO is part of Dubai’s plans to list 10 state-owned companies as it pursues its strategy to double the size of its capital market to Dh3 trillion and boost foreign investment in its equities market.

Quote Talks are ongoing with a major fund and an investor to acquire the firm 100 per cent from its current investors and take it for an IPO in Q4 this year Richard Menezes, founder and managing director, Utico

The emirate also unveiled plans to set up a Dh2bn market maker fund to encourage the listing of more private companies from sectors such as energy, logistics and retail.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation — or Empower — is another utility lined up for listing on the DFM. Its IPO will take place “soon” but not in the current quarter, Dewa said in April.

Utico said its expected listing would be in the range of earnings before depreciation interest taxes and amortisation multiples of Dewa Saudi Arabia’s Acwa Power in a” liquid market seeking high growth sustainable stocks”.

Last year, Utico signed an engineering and supply services preliminary agreement with Germany’s Siemens for the Hassyan seawater reverse osmosis plant project in Dubai.

The Hassyan plant, which will have a capacity of 120 million imperial gallons a day, is being built under the independent water producer model. In March, Dewa signed a Dh1.5bn, 35-year water purchase agreement with Utico for Hassyan.

Utico, which operates independent water and power producer plants in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, was named as preferred bidder for Hassyan in November. The project is scheduled to begin production in 2024.