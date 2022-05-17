Twitter slumps after Elon Musk says he wants to buy it for less and wants bot claims proof

Shares of Twitter fell more than 8 per cent on Monday after Elon Musk said he wants to buy the social media company for less than $44 billion and the “deal cannot move forward” unless the microblogging company provides proof that less than 5 per cent of its users are fake.

Twitter shares slumped to $37.39 at close of trading in New York, extending losses after Mr Musk was reported as saying a lower price for the company is appropriate.

The company's share price has slumped 31 per cent below Mr Musk's initial $54.20 a share offer as part of his proposed acquisition. The company has a $28.57bn market value as of the end of trading on Monday.

If Mr Musk decides to abandon the agreement he would have to pay the social media company a $1bn break-up fee.

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.



My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.



Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.



This deal cannot move forward until he does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

Mr Musk and Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal have argued over the company's estimates of spam accounts, Reuters reported, citing an attendee at a private conference, where Mr Musk spoke.

The quarrel extended to the social media microblogging site, with Mr Musk calling for Twitter to welcome an independent audit to determine what percentage of its accounts are genuine or fake on Tuesday signalling it would take some time for the deal to go through.

The billionaire businessman tweeted on Friday that his acquisition of Twitter is temporarily on hold pending details on the amount of fake accounts on the social media platform. Mr Musk later said he is still "committed" to the acquisition of the social media company.

On Sunday, Mr Musk said he has yet to see "any analysis" that suggests Twitter has fake accounts of less than 5 per cent.

"There is some chance it might be over 90 per cent of daily active users, which is the metric that matters to advertisers," he said on Twitter.

Seems like Twitter should welcome external validation if their claims are true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

Twitter shares have declined below their level before Mr Musk revealed his Twitter stake in early April. His comment at the conference, which was closed to the media, is casting doubts about his commitment to proceed with the acquisition of Twitter at the agreed price.

In a filing last week, Twitter said false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5 per cent of its monetisable daily active users during the first quarter. The San Francisco-based social media company said it had 229 million users who were served advertising in the first quarter.

The disclosure came after Mr Musk, who is the founder and chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, tweeted that one of his priorities would be to remove spam bots from the platform.

Responding to days of criticism, Mr Agarwal took to the Twitter on Monday and reiterated that the company’s fake accounts are less than 5 per cent.

“We suspend over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter,” he said in a tweet.

Twitter locked millions of accounts each week that it suspects could be spam, he added.