Twitter slumps after Elon Musk says he wants to buy it for less and wants bot claims proof

Mr Musk told a private conference in Miami that a lower price for the social media company is appropriate

Twitter logo on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The company's shares closed sharply lower on Monday. AP
Sarmad Khan | 
Massoud A Derhally
May 17, 2022

Shares of Twitter fell more than 8 per cent on Monday after Elon Musk said he wants to buy the social media company for less than $44 billion and the “deal cannot move forward” unless the microblogging company provides proof that less than 5 per cent of its users are fake.

Twitter shares slumped to $37.39 at close of trading in New York, extending losses after Mr Musk was reported as saying a lower price for the company is appropriate.

The company's share price has slumped 31 per cent below Mr Musk's initial $54.20 a share offer as part of his proposed acquisition. The company has a $28.57bn market value as of the end of trading on Monday.

If Mr Musk decides to abandon the agreement he would have to pay the social media company a $1bn break-up fee.

Mr Musk and Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal have argued over the company's estimates of spam accounts, Reuters reported, citing an attendee at a private conference, where Mr Musk spoke.

The quarrel extended to the social media microblogging site, with Mr Musk calling for Twitter to welcome an independent audit to determine what percentage of its accounts are genuine or fake on Tuesday signalling it would take some time for the deal to go through.

The billionaire businessman tweeted on Friday that his acquisition of Twitter is temporarily on hold pending details on the amount of fake accounts on the social media platform. Mr Musk later said he is still "committed" to the acquisition of the social media company.

On Sunday, Mr Musk said he has yet to see "any analysis" that suggests Twitter has fake accounts of less than 5 per cent.

"There is some chance it might be over 90 per cent of daily active users, which is the metric that matters to advertisers," he said on Twitter.

Twitter shares have declined below their level before Mr Musk revealed his Twitter stake in early April. His comment at the conference, which was closed to the media, is casting doubts about his commitment to proceed with the acquisition of Twitter at the agreed price.

In a filing last week, Twitter said false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5 per cent of its monetisable daily active users during the first quarter. The San Francisco-based social media company said it had 229 million users who were served advertising in the first quarter.

READ MORE
Elon Musk says Twitter deal is temporarily on hold
Elon Musk says Twitter's legal team told him he violated a non-disclosure agreement

The disclosure came after Mr Musk, who is the founder and chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, tweeted that one of his priorities would be to remove spam bots from the platform.

Responding to days of criticism, Mr Agarwal took to the Twitter on Monday and reiterated that the company’s fake accounts are less than 5 per cent.

“We suspend over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter,” he said in a tweet.

Twitter locked millions of accounts each week that it suspects could be spam, he added.

Updated: May 17, 2022, 8:29 AM
BusinessMarketsTechnologyTwitter
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Aligning financial regulation with policy key to driving ESG investing in Asia
An image that illustrates this article Luna Foundation Guard lost billions worth of Bitcoin after UST crash
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia on track to hit oil output of 13 million bpd, minister says
An image that illustrates this article Julphar records first-quarter profit on higher revenue