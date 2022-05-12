RAK Ceramics reports 3% rise in first-quarter net profit on revenue boost

RAK Ceramics, one of the world's biggest producers of ceramic products, reported a more than 3 per cent rise in first-quarter net income as revenue grew despite rising cost pressures and global supply chain challenges.

Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the company for the three months to the end of March climbed to Dh74.4 million ($20.3m), the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased by 2.9 per cent to Dh129.7m while revenue at the end of the reporting period jumped 8.3 per cent to more than Dh783m.

“RAK Ceramics achieved a strong set of results in first quarter of 2022 despite the ongoing economic challenges weighing in, namely on input prices, energy costs and supply chain,” group chief executive Abdallah Massaad said.

The financial performance was supported by key initiatives realised in the first quarter of 2022, aimed at driving further top-line growth by enhancing the company's brand positioning, strengthening its profitability through increased production efficiencies and improving the liquidity position by tightening its collection policy, he said.

Manufacturers around the globe are facing headwinds as global supply chain challenges remain and energy prices continue to rise amid commodities super cycle.

Oil has rallied to just below $140 per barrel this year before giving up some gains. Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, expects crude to average $120 per barrel this year.

The sharp rise in energy prices has stoked an already high inflation, crimping consumers spending power and adding to raw materials and input costs for manufacturers.

However, RAK Ceramics has been successful in “adjusting prices selectively to partly offset additional costs” while still maintaining the company’s market share across geographies, it said.

“We remain focused on positioning ourselves as a trusted lifestyle solution provider and work towards growing and optimizing our portfolio.”

Founded in 1989, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational hubs in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America and Australia. It specialises in the manufacture of ceramic wall and floor tiles, tableware, sanitaryware and taps.

Quote RAK Ceramics achieved a strong set of results in first quarter of 2022 despite the ongoing economic challenges weighing in namely on input prices, energy costs and supply chain Abdallah Massaad, group chief executive, RAK Ceramics

The company, which plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Saudi Arabia this year, said its position in the Arab world’s biggest economy continues to strengthen, despite the imposition of a 12 per cent customs duty. Its tiles and sanitaryware revenue in the kingdom jumped almost 20 per cent in the first three months of the year.

RAK Ceramics’ revenue in the UAE remained stable with an increase of almost 1 per cent during the first quarter, supported by the launch of its e-commerce platform, the company said.

In Europe, revenue increased almost 9 per cent, driven by a rise in selling prices that partially offset the increased logistics and input costs.

In March, the company signed a deal to fully acquire Germany’s Kludi Group as part of its plans to further expand its international operations.

The company is acquiring Kludi at a valuation of €39m ($42.9m) and the deal is expected to conclude by the end of May, RAK Ceramics said at the time.