Elon Musk offers to buy 100% of Twitter for $41.39bn

Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy 100 per cent of Twitter for $41.39 billion, a regulatory filing on Thursday showed.

His offer price of $54.20 per share represents a 38 per cent premium to the closing price of Twitter's stock on April 1, the last trading day before his investment of over 9 per cent in the company was publicly announced.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Mr Musk, chief executive of Tesla, said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"However, since making my investment I now realise the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," he said.

"My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," he added.

More to follow...