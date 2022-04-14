Elon Musk offers to buy 100% of Twitter for $41.39bn

The billionaire already owns over 9% of the microblogging platform

Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share represents a 38 per cent premium to the closing price of Twitter's stock on April 1. AP
Aarti Nagraj
Apr 14, 2022

Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy 100 per cent of Twitter for $41.39 billion, a regulatory filing on Thursday showed.

His offer price of $54.20 per share represents a 38 per cent premium to the closing price of Twitter's stock on April 1, the last trading day before his investment of over 9 per cent in the company was publicly announced.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Mr Musk, chief executive of Tesla, said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"However, since making my investment I now realise the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," he said.

"My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," he added.

More to follow...

Updated: April 14, 2022, 10:44 AM
