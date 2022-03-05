Russia-Ukraine conflict drags stock markets down as oil surges to multi-year highs

Stocks around the world racked up more losses on Friday, as even an upbeat report on the US jobs market could not pull Wall Street’s focus off its worries about the war in Ukraine.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8 per cent and posted its third weekly loss in the last four. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite ended 1.7 per cent lower.

The declines for US stock indexes followed sharper losses in Europe after a fire at the continent’s largest nuclear plant caused by shelling raised worries about what is next.

Markets worldwide have swung wildly over the last week on worries about how high prices for oil, wheat and other commodities produced in the region will go because of Russia’s invasion, inflaming the world’s already high inflation.

Treasury yields sank again as investors moved money into US government bonds in search of safety, and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street climbed.

The Dow, which slid initially more than 500 points, ended down 179.86 points to 33,614.80. The Nasdaq fell 224.50 points to 13,313.44.

Smaller company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index dropped 31.51 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 2,000.90.

In the benchmark S&P 500, more than 60 per cent of stocks fell, with technology and financial companies weighing down the index the most.

Apple fell 1.8 per cent, and JPMorgan Chase slid 2.8 per cent. Among the gainers were utilities, healthcare stocks and companies that can benefit from higher oil prices. Occidental Petroleum vaulted 17.6 per cent for the biggest gain in the index.

In Europe, whose economy is much more closely tied to the conflict because of its dependence on oil and natural gas from the region, the losses were sharper.

France’s CAC-40 fell 5 per cent, Germany’s Dax lost 4.4 per cent, and the FTSE 100 in London fell 3.5 per cent.

Trading on the Moscow exchange, after briefly opening on Monday, has remained closed throughout the week. The value of Russia’s rouble continues to hover below a penny after plunging roughly 30 per cent since the middle of last week.

It now takes roughly 104 roubles to get a dollar, up from fewer than 75 at the start of the year. The rouble has dropped as western governments imposed sanctions that cut off much of Russia’s access to the financial system.

The price of US oil jumped 7.4 per cent to $115.68 dollars a barrel, the highest since August 2008. In July of that year, the price for a barrel of US crude climbed to an all-time high $145.29, pushing up the average price for petrol above four dollars a gallon.

Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 6.9 per cent to $118.11 per barrel on Friday.

In the rush to safety, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.74 per cent from 1.84 per cent late on Thursday, a big move. It is well below the 2 per cent level it had reached last month, as expectations built for coming rises in interest rates by the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation.

Stocks had rallied in the middle of the week after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said he favoured a more modest increase to interest rates later this month than some investors had feared.

The Fed is set to raise rates for the first time since 2018, although it has a tightrope walk ahead because too-high rates can choke the economy and cause a recession.

Mr Powell said on Thursday that the fighting in Ukraine is likely to further magnify the high inflation troubling world economies. Russia is a leading oil producer and prices have been rising as supplies are threatened by the conflict.

Palladium prices rose above $3,000 per ounce for the first time since May 2021 as concerns over supply shortages from top producer Russia mounted and the war in Ukraine bolstered demand for safe haven gold.

US gold futures settled 1.6 per cent higher at $1,966.60 an ounce.